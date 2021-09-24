Freshman defender Karley Garcia scored her first career goal against St. Lawrence University on Friday night in Penn State’s 2-2 draw.

The Roseville, California, native comes from the North America Hockey Academy, and her goal also marked the Nittany Lions’ first goal of the season.

In a critical moment while Penn State was trailing 1-0, Garcia scored in the second period in the 14th minute off a deflection.

At first, Garcia’s goal was credited to sophomore forward Olivia Wallin, but after an official review heading into the third period, officials declared that it was Garcia’s goal that hit the back of the net.

Head coach Jeff Kampersal compared Garcia’s goal to sophomore forward Carrie Byrnes first goal of the season last year against Lindenwood University.

“Karley, as a freshman, to get out and get our first goal was a relief,” Kampersal said. “That was hard to play so there were a lot of people holding their sticks tight.”

After trailing early on for the second night in a row, nerves were beginning to set in for the Nittany Lion coach behind the bench — that was, until the freshman came through.

“I started getting stressed and then Karley scored so good for her, and she’s putting in a lot of hard work,” Kampersal said.

Kampersal emphasized that Garcia was in State College over the summer studying and training so it was good to see her get the goal and get the team going.

Garcia mentioned after the game she wasn’t expecting her goal but was just happy to get going and to get the team going.

“I was just happy with the score to try and get back,” Garcia said.

Getting her first game under her belt allowed her to trust her instincts and put on confidence for Garcia.

Shortly after Garcia’s goal, in the third period senior forward, and captain, Natalie Heising scored to tie it up for the Nittany Lions.

After scoring her goal, Heising said she raised the team's spirits up going into overtime.

“I just wanted everybody to get loud,” Heising said. “Our energy on the bench was insane. They picked everybody up and gave everyone the energy that we needed to finish the game.”

Heising saw the Saint’s were slowing down and Penn State was fighting it out right until the end.

“I think the whole team coming together with their enthusiasm and energy on the bench really helped this game,” Heising said.

Kampersal said that heading into next week’s hard-matched series against Boston College, the team will focus on itself and focus on getting its special teams better.

“It’s essentially the name of the game,” Kampersal said. “We have to get our special teams better just plain and simple. Maybe we could use reverse psychology and not practice and maybe have better results, we certainly have talented players.”

A main thing the blue and white will focus on heading into the rest of the season is taking away the goalie’s eyes better and keeping it simple.

“We’re preaching that we have to coach it better, and the players execute it better,” Kampersal said.

