After being ranked 14th in USCHO’s preseason poll, Penn State will begin its season in Hockey Valley this week.

The Nittany Lions will play Wisconsin, a squad ranked third by the USCHO. The matchup is a part of a two-game series that will take place Thursday and Friday.

The last time the blue and white played the Badgers, the squad suffered two losses by a combined score of 10-0 during the 2019-20 campaign. This time, though, Penn State has much higher expectations after seeing success last year.

Last season, the blue and white started ninth in the USCHO rankings and finished with an 18-10-5 record. As 15 players return from last season’s roster, the Nittany Lions will have an experienced group for the upcoming season.

Penn State’s leaders should certainly step up this season and will need to do so quickly against Wisconsin. Junior forward Kiara Zanon, senior defender Mallory Uihlein and junior goalie Josie Bothun all carry high expectations going into the season.

Zanon, the 2020-21 CHA Player of the Year, should be a huge returning piece offensively after scoring 39 points for the Nittany Lions, the second-most in program history. Zanon will lead the forward group in her third year with the team.

Uihlein and Bothun should also step up in this week’s games and will have to contribute defensively to stop some of the top scorers in Wisconsin’s lineup.

Uihlein contributed 6 goals and 13 assists as a defender in her junior campaign and should continue to step up through the Wisconsin series.

Bothun will be important against the Badgers’ offense as it’s shown a fast pace in prior years. Last season, it put up about twice as many shots as its opponents while shooting more than 40 shots per game in 2021-22.

The Badgers lost two 50-plus point scores from last year, but junior forward Casey O’Brien is returning. O’Brien scored 55 points in 38 games during a remarkable 2021-22 campaign.

Wisconsin has a big group of returning players that finished last year with a 26-8-4 record.

Badgers’ coach Mark Johnson brings a roster that will look to continue last season’s success despite losing multiple key players.

Graduate student defender Nicole LaMantia and redshirt senior Britta Curl are also players who could step up for Wisconsin.

LaMantia posted 31 points as a key defender for the Badgers last season, while Curl was named the team’s captain for this season after redshirting 2021-22 to try out for the U.S. Olympic team. Curl put up 75 total points during her three seasons with Wisconsin, so she should be somebody to look out for in the Nittany Lions’ first series of the season.

Wisconsin’s lineup will leave questions at the goalie position after losing its senior goalie from last year. It remains to be seen how the position will hold up as the squad will likely rely on redshirt sophomore Jane Gervais at goalie, who played in six career games for the Badgers.

Coach Jeff Kampersal and the Nittany Lions will need to limit the Wisconsin offense but have the roster depth to do so.

Along with Uihlein, Penn State has six other defenders on the roster who can contribute defensively on the ice this week, including senior Izzy Heminger, junior Lyndie Lobdell and senior Rene Gangarosa.

Penn State’s leaders will be especially important in the first action of the season, while the defense will need to step up to contain Wisconsin’s quick tempo.

Last season left Penn State with plenty of talent to build on, so this season’s opener will reveal a lot about how the team has developed since.

As the Nittany Lions head into a competitive first matchup, fans should be excited for what looks like a promising season in Hockey Valley.

