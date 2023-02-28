All-CHA Teams for the 2022-23 season were unveiled Tuesday, and Penn State was well recognized by the conference.

Nittany Lion forwards Kiara Zanon and Tessa Janecke, as well as defenseman Izzy Heminger, were named to the first team after guiding the blue and white through a strong regular season.

On the second team, Lyndie Lobdell joined Heminger as Penn State blueliners to earn conference recognition.

Additionally, Janecke and defenseman Kendall Butze were each named to the CHA’s All-Rookie team following strong debut seasons.

