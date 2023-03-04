On Saturday, the CHA Championship was played at Pegula Ice Arena where Penn State beat Mercyhurst 2-1.

A couple hours after the championship, the CHA All-Tournament team was named. Penn State forwards Julie Gough and Eleri MacKay were on the list along with defenseman Izzy Heminger and goalie Josie Bothun.

Forward Liliane Perracult and defenseman Makayla Javier of Mercyhurst both made the list after a sensational outing in their three-game stretch throughout the tournament.

Gough recorded two goals and two assists as Penn State's focal point on offense. MacKay recorded two goals and two assists. Although Heminger didn’t record a point, she had three blocks helping out Bothun in net. Bothun was a big part of the championship run, recording 50 saves in three games.

Mercyhurst’s Perracult ended with three goals and two assists while Javier recorded three blocks.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE