Defence Rene Gangarosa (13) takes the puck away from the net

On Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 Penn State's Women's Ice Hockey team plays against Syracuse Orange Women's Ice Hockey team where they lost in overtime 2-1.

Penn State got a big boost to its defensive core for the 2022-23 campaign.

Senior defenders Rene Gangarosa and Izzy Heminger decided to run it back in Happy Valley on Thursday morning.

Gangarosa, who is an alternate captain, has played in 123 career games and has tallied 43 points as a Nittany Lion.

As for Heminger, she entered this season ranking in the top three for career points as a defender and currently sits with 51.

