Penn State got a big boost to its defensive core for the 2022-23 campaign.

Senior defenders Rene Gangarosa and Izzy Heminger decided to run it back in Happy Valley on Thursday morning.

Izzy is coming back for one more season in Happy Valley! 👏#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/vMHrli22CH — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) February 17, 2022

Gangarosa, who is an alternate captain, has played in 123 career games and has tallied 43 points as a Nittany Lion.

As for Heminger, she entered this season ranking in the top three for career points as a defender and currently sits with 51.

