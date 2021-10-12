One Penn Stater has landed her first head coaching gig.

The Atlanta Dream of the WNBA announced that former Lady Lions star Tanisha Wright will become the seventh head coach in franchise history Tuesday.

“It’s an honor to be chosen as head coach for the Atlanta Dream, and I’m excited to play a role in building a successful organization centered around the player experience.” Welcome to the Dream, Head Coach Tanisha Wright!📰 https://t.co/aKqYGlYnDc #DoItForTheDream pic.twitter.com/XEDq9cwDlG — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) October 12, 2021

Wright played for the Lady Lions from 2001-2005 in which she averaged 14.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game over her career.

From there, Wright enjoyed a long career in the WNBA playing for four teams that included a WNBA championship in 2010 with the Seattle Storm.

After her playing career, Wright became an assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces, who made the WNBA Finals in 2020 and semifinals in 2021.

Wright will take over a team that finished 8-24 this season.

RELATED