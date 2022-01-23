After defeating Illinois 90-72 and Northwestern 63-59, Penn State looked to extend its winning streak to three games on the bounce Sunday.

After leading for much of the afternoon, the Nittany Lions allowed the Badgers back into the game for a 69-57 blue and white defeat.

Wisconsin put up the first points of the match, but soon after the Lady Lions took control of the court and got the lead.

This lead was started by junior guard Makenna Marisa and redshirt freshman guard Leilani Kapinus, who both scored 3-pointers early.

As soon as the blue and white hit double digits in the first quarter, it went on a roll.

Going into the second quarter, the score was 17-11 where Marisa led with eight points and Kapinus with six.

At halftime the score was 31-27 after fighting with the Badgers back and forth for the lead.

The Lady Lions started off the second half of the game strong and with four points in the first minute.

The score was very close during the second half of the match, and during the fourth quarter, Wisconsin outplayed Penn State and finished with a victory.

Here are three takeaways from the loss for coach Carolyn Kieger’s team.

Kapinus starts strong, falters

After the first quarter, Kapinus totaled six points which were all from 3-point shots.

She scored an additional two points during the second quarter.

Not only was Kapinus a high scorer in Sunday’s game, she also totaled six rebounds and only five turnovers against the Badgers.

By the end of the match, she totaled 10 points for Penn State, but she collected five fouls forcing her to leave the court early in the fourth quarter.

Wisconsin catches up

Although Penn State kept its lead during the first quarter, Wisconsin made a comeback on its home floor.

During the second quarter the score was 22-21 halfway through after the Badgers scored two 3-pointers in a row.

The Lady Lions went almost two minutes without scoring points – this was until sophomore guard Tova Sabel scored three points making it a tie game.

The Badgers scored 16 points during the second quarter to best the 11 points the home team accumulated in the first quarter.

In the end, Wisconsin managed to make it a 69-point game against Penn State in an eventual defeat for Kieger and company.

Team effort by Lady Lions

This became a team effort as all players on the court were contributing and scoring points for the blue and white trying to get back the lead in the second half

Hagans made an impact throughout the matchup creating opportunities for her teammates, scoring on her own and posting assists.

Most of the players on the court scored points for Penn State and contributed assists – including Ali Birgham, Hagans, Sabel, Anna Camden and Maddie Burke.

Marisa led the team with points and by the end of the game she totaled 26 points on the scoreboard.

