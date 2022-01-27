Penn State faced a tough competition in the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday night after failed attempts to communicate on the court.

The score by the end of the match was 79-58, which extended the Lady Lions’ losing streak to three games.

Junior guard Shay Hagans said the communication was not there Thursday night.

Hagans, the defensive captain of sorts, was disappointed with the way the game played out against Michigan State.

“I try to talk to [the team] whenever I can and just huddle them in,” Hagans said. “I don’t think I did enough.”

Despite a handful of steals, coach Carolyn Kieger wasn’t pleased with her team’s showing, no matter what the stats may have looked like.

The blue and white have a couple of days off on Friday and Saturday but then get right back into things when they face Maryland on Sunday.

“I’m very excited for a day off tomorrow and to be able to prepare and figure out what we have to do to get this team back on track,” Kieger said.

Kieger explained that her squad needs to become stronger and get back to practicing the basics, because Michigan State brought adversity to the court.

Each time the Lady Lions wind up on the wrong side of the scoreboard, it’s largely due to recurring issues.

“We’ve had a long stretch here of game after game after game where we haven’t been able to really fix,” Kieger said.

The blue and white started off the game against Michigan State very strong, yet by halftime they were down by 12 points.

During the second half Penn State lost any semblance of momentum and let the Spartans take complete control on the court.

“We gave up and it’s really frustrating,” Kieger said. “We’re not going to wear a Penn State uniform and give up.”

Kieger apologized to the fans for her squad giving up on the court and not giving it their all against Michigan State.

The biggest thing Kieger said the Lady Lions need to focus on for the future is staying composed and having a leader on the floor to keep everyone “calm, cool and collected.”

Kieger talked about the snowball effect that’s been happening during Penn State’s games.

“All of a sudden it’s a 12-point game or 50-point game and that’s where we lose our composure,” Kieger said.

This snowball effect Kieger spoke about occurred during Thursday’s match against the Spartans.

Despite not communicating well and playing the game to its full potential, the blue and white scored the same amount of points during the first half and second half — scoring 29 points in both halves.

“We have to communicate better with all five people on the floor,” Kieger said.

Kieger explained how one of the most important things to her is giving max effort and that no matter what a player is going to do, they are communicating at a high level.

The Lady Lions call this high level of communicating “battlefield communication.”

“If we don’t have our battlefield communication at 100 percent max volume early on and continuously,” Kieger said, “then nothing’s going to work and we got to start there.”

