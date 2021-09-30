Penn State exceeded expectations last year, and while it may be returning a lot of experience in its backcourt, not the same can be said of the frontcourt.

With Johnasia Cash gone, the Lady Lions have lost their most productive forward from a season ago. In the 2020-21 season, Cash led the team in field goals made as well as rebounds by a significant margin.

Defensively, Cash led the team in blocks. Her 1.1 rejections per game were good enough for No. 10 in the Big Ten. She was also second on the team in steals, despite not being in the top five in minutes played.

The way Cash was able to impact the game, both offensively and defensively, will be difficult for the Lady Lions to replace.

Cash was only one of two frontcourt players listed on the roster last year, along with junior Anna Camden.

But, for coach Carolyn Kieger, reinforcements are on the way in the form of freshmen Ymke Brouwer and Kayla Thomas, as well as sophomore transfer Ali Brigham. The three will boost the front court unit, and Thomas and Brigham will provide much-needed size.

Brigham, who played her freshman year at George Washington, was selected to the A-10 All-Rookie Team.

She led the team in scoring with 11.9 points per game. On top of that, she averaged 4.7 rebounds per game and totaled 26 blocks on the year.

It may be pointless to wonder whether Brouwer and Thomas will be ready to play right away because they’ll likely have too. Regardless, Camden will have to step up and replicate some of Cash’s production.

Camden saw a good bit of time in her freshman year, but she really began to get more minutes last season, starting 23 games.

The junior from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, averaged 7.8 points and 3.3 rebounds a game — solid numbers for a player who had just become a consistent starter.

However, considering her high volume of shots, Camden was inefficient with her scoring attempts, connecting on just 39.8% of her shots from the field and 27% from beyond the arc last season.

With Cash gone, someone will have to replace her rebounding, and much of that responsibility could fall to Camden, but it’s an area where the whole group stands to improve. The Lady Lions were second to last in the conference last year in rebounding margin, but Thomas and Brigham may be able to help out with that.

With Thomas standing at 6-foot-3 and Brigham at 6-foot-4, they will be two of the tallest players on the roster.

In Thomas’ case, she was ranked as a top-100 recruit by multiple sources and as a top-10 post player, according to Girls Basketball Report.

ESPN has noted Thomas’ athleticism and potential ever since the early days of her high school career.

If Thomas and Brigham can help improve the rebounding, that will lead to the Lady Lions stealing some possessions, helping to mitigate a defense that lacks a defensive identity.

Brouwer hails from Switzerland, and despite standing at just 6 feet tall, she is currently listed as a forward.

Brouwer has plenty of experience playing with the U-16 and U-18 Swiss national teams, where her play earned a 4-star ranking by Blue Star Europe.

In the 2019 U-18 FIBA European Championship, she put up 16.4 points a gam along with 7.3 rebounds.

The competition may be tougher in the Big Ten, but those numbers show promise nonetheless.

It doesn’t appear that Brouwer has much of an ability to shoot the 3-ball, but Penn State has plenty of that in its backcourt.

If Brouwer can find some ways to score in the paint and fight for some rebounds, she will be a welcome addition to a position group that has much to prove going into the 2021-22 season.

