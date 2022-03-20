Two Penn State guards entered the transfer portal this weekend.

Sophomore guard Tova Sabel and junior guard Shay Hagans each took to Instagram to break the news.

“Thank you to the coaches for recruiting me and for all the opportunities at Penn State,” Hagans wrote.

Hagans, the Nittany Lions' No. 4-leading scorer, started in 15 of the team's 29 games this past season.

With an extra year of eligibility, granted by the coronavirus, Hagans will have three two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Sabel, a notable bench piece for Penn State over the last seasons, will transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

“I am so grateful for the coaches who recruited me and for my teammates that I have gotten to play with for these past two years,” Sabel wrote.

