Penn State couldn’t find success in its third and final home game this week as it fell to No. 17 Maryland losing 82-71.

While there are many causes blue and white fans can point to for the loss, there is one glaring stat that hindered the Lady Lions all game.

The blue and white turned the ball over 24 times in the loss while Maryland only accumulated half of that total.

Considering Penn State’s season average of close to 16 turnovers per game, it was clear something was off in Coach Carolyn Kieger’s squad.

Sunday’s loss saw the Lady Lions produce more turnovers on Sunday than it did in its two preceding home games, despite losing both matchups by wider margins.

Both Leilani Kapinus and Makenna Marisa led the Lady Lions with five turnovers against the Terrapins.

For Kapinus, the total ties her season high in a game while it was three away from Marisa’s high this season.

Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger pointed to the turnovers as the main reason for the loss.

“Huge, it was the No. 1 thing, 23 points off the turnovers and 20 points off of second chance points,” Kieger said. “So that's 43 points right there, huge factors in the game.”

Despite losing by 28 in the two team’s last meeting in January, the Lady Lions still produced four more turnovers in their second meeting.

More than half of the blue and white’s turnovers came during the first 20 minutes of play as 15 of the 24 turnovers came during the first half.

In that first half, the Lady Lions found themselves down by 19 points and had already allowed 17 points off of turnovers.

Once the second half started, Penn State started to work its way back into the game and score more points than the Terrapins in the fourth quarter.

During the second half, the Lady Lions had two more turnovers than the Terrapins.

While little distinction is drawn between different kinds of turnovers, according to graduate student guard Kelly Jekot, turnovers aren’t as simple as they appear on the stat sheet.

“We put a lot of emphasis on live-ball turnovers, meaning you turn it over while the game is in live action — there's a difference,” Jekot said. “If you turn it and throw it out of bounds it's different because they don't have an opportunity to score right away.

“And unfortunately, we had a lot of live ball turnovers which resulted in them getting easy buckets, so we need to work on that for next game for sure.”

Of the nine players who received minutes during Sunday’s game, seven Lady Lions recorded at least one turnover during the game.

Even with a wasteful day possessing the ball, the Penn State’s coach still saw positives to draw from the team’s most recent loss.

Compared to the Lady Lions previous matchup with Michigan State, Kieger said this outing was something the team could build off of for the rest of the season.

“Tonight was a much better effort from our team, and I thought it at the halfway mark of conference gives us something to build upon,” Kieger said. “We outplayed them in that second half, we out scored in the second half and really paid attention to the details

“And [we] had some toughness battles that we won there — absolutely something to build upon.”

Penn State women's basketball caps off long stretch of games with 4th consecutive loss Penn State lost a tough home matchup on Sunday as it fell to Maryland for its fourth straight loss.