Penn State was playing some of its most inspired basketball of the season, winning five of its past seven games before falling to Wisconsin on Sunday.

The Lady Lions seemed slightly fatigued in the second half against the Badgers, as it was the blue and white’s fourth game in 10 days.

Wisconsin took advantage and used a strong second half to take home the win over Penn State.

However, the road ahead doesn’t get much easier for the Lady Lions.

Here’s a look ahead at what Penn State has coming up this week.

Iowa, Tuesday

Penn State will kick off another stretch of four games in 10 days on Tuesday against No. 25 Iowa.

For the Lady Lions, a major factor in tallying a win will be slowing down Hawkeye guard and sophomore sensation Caitlin Clark.

Clark leads the Big Ten in scoring and assists so far this season with 26.2 points per game and 7.7 assists per game.

Clark, though, is susceptible to turning the ball over, as she also leads the Big Ten in turnovers with a total of 57.

A key to slowing Clark down for the Lady Lions will be applying a lot of pressure at the top of their zone defense and forcing some turnovers.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Michigan State, Thursday

Penn State’s lone contest of the week not coming against a top-25 opponent will be on Thursday against Michigan State.

Much like the Lady Lions, the Spartants have had an up-and-down season to this point, performing their best on their home court.

Michigan State will enter the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday with a 10-8 record with nine of those wins coming at the Breslin Center.

The Spartans have been led so far this season by senior guard Nia Clouden.

Clouden is averaging 21.2 points per game, featuring a standout performance coming on Dec. 20 when she dropped 50 points against Florida Gulf Coast.

Pairing with Clouden in the backcourt for Michigan State is freshman guard Matilda Ekh. The duo has been lethal from 3-point territory this season, as Ekh is knocking down 43.5% of her attempts, while Clouden is sitting at 40.2%.

Stopping the Spartans from getting open looks behind the 3-point line will surely be a goal of the Lady Lions on Thursday.

Maryland, Sunday

Potentially the toughest game of the week for Penn State will come on Sunday against No. 12 Maryland.

The Lady Lions suffered a road loss to Maryland earlier this season on Jan. 6 by a score of 106-78, marking the first, and only, game this year in which the blue and white has allowed over 100 points.

The Terrapins are the reigning Big Ten Tournament champions and will look to defend their title from the likes of Indiana and Michigan.

Unlike the Hawkeyes and Spartans, Maryland doesn’t have a player averaging over 20 points per game.

However, the Terrapins still have a load of scoring threats, as five of their players are averaging double figures.

Maryland is led by sophomore forward Angel Reese, who’s averaging a double-double with 17.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while also pacing the squad in blocks.

Penn State will look for a measure of revenge on Sunday in the Bryce Jordan Center, but it will have to get its momentum rolling earlier in the week with strong performances to close the 28-point gap the Terrapins established in the two team’s first meeting of the season.

