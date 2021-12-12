Strong communication carries Penn State women’s basketball in win over Youngstown State

Penn State started a two-game winning streak after defeating Youngstown State on Sunday afternoon 78-58.

The victory couldn’t have been completed without the Lady Lions’ constant communication on the court and their ability to work together.

Coach Carolyn Kieger emphasized the importance of communication in her squad following the win.

“We stressed about communication all summer long, and it’s something that has definitely gotten better from last year to this year,” Kieger said. “Obviously as a coach, you are never satisfied.”

Junior forward Anna Camden agreed and echoed the sentiment that communication is an area where her team can always continue to grow.

Communicating on the court makes a world’s difference, Camden said.

She added how Youngstown State knows how to move the ball, set screens and hit its shots so it was essential for Penn State to communicate defensively.

“You know where you’re going to be the most successful and most comfortable on the court that stands each other up to be successful, and that is what I think we saw tonight,” Camden said.

The Lady Lions were able to beat Youngstown State by playing as a unit and working with one another.

Kieger said many of the players in her squad stepped up in a big way on Sunday.

The upperclassmen and the captains were key to keeping the energy and the intensity high through the whole contest, Kieger said.

Penn State totaled 18 assists by the end of the match, which is a statistic that had been going down over the last six games, the Penn State coach explained.

“I really felt like we all played together, and everyone took care of their job,” Camden said. “In the first quarter, we were down and just communicating with each other and letting each other know what we needed to do to pick it up.”

MORE BASKETBALL CONTENT

Early timeout sparks momentum, leads Penn State women's basketball to victory over Youngstown State Just five minutes and 11 seconds of game time in the first quarter proved to be the big diff…

For redshirt freshman guard Leilani Kapinus, the one thing on her mind on Sunday was to just help her team win.

“My teammates were finding me so it was really all them, and I was just trying to play the best I could,” Kapinus said.

Camden said she believes having good chemistry on and off the court is key when trying to win a match.

“When your teammates have your back the way they did for me tonight, whether that was finding me the ball or taking care of their individual box, [it] makes it easy to fire on all cylinders,” Camden said.

Both the offense and defense were communicating throughout the game, and although Camden said she thinks there is always room for growth, she thought the Lady Lions did a good job.

If Penn State wasn’t constantly talking, then things would break down all over the court, Camden said.

Kieger agreed with her junior forward and said her squad communicated in the fashion she has been trying to instill in it.

“We talk about ‘battlefield communication’ a lot, which is early, loud and continuous,” Camden said. “Also, we say command volume which is two acronyms that we really focus on, so we are always going to have a pulse on that.”

For Kieger, one of the pillar causes of defeating Youngstown State in commanding fashion was battlefield communication.

“Credit to our defensive gameplan and our players for having hands up, and I thought they did a great job talking through screens,” Kieger said.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE