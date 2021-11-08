The new season is looming right around the corner for Penn State, and after a lackluster campaign in the 2020-21 season, coach Carolyn Kieger’s squad is looking to rebound in 2021-22.

Penn State is coming off a season where it finished No. 11 in the Big Ten with a 6-13 conference record.

The Lady Lions will be looking to move up in the conference standings this year, but it will be strenuous given the number of talented teams and players across the Big Ten.

Here are the Collegian basketball staff predictions for the quickly approaching 2021-2022 season.

Trent Hillman

Projected finish:

1. Maryland

2. Indiana

3. Michigan

4. Iowa

5. Rutgers

6. Ohio State

7. Michigan State

8. Penn State

9. Northwestern

10. Minnesota

11. Nebraska

12. Wisconsin

13. Purdue

14. Illinois

Conference tournament champion: Maryland

The Terrapins are returning a plethora of talent and experience from their Big Ten regular season and tournament championship team last season.

The team’s two top scorers, junior guard Ashley Owosu and junior guard Diamond Miller, are coming back for a third year and a chance to repeat as Big Ten Champions.

Maryland also has the reigning Big Ten Coach of the Year in Brenda Frese.

Others returning for the Terrapins this season are graduate students Katie Benzan and Chloe Bibby, who averaged 12.7 and 13.2 points per game, respectively.

Big Ten Player of the Year: Caitlin Clark, Iowa

After lighting up the score cards as a freshman for the Hawkeyes, Clark will have high expectations this upcoming season.

Clark will have the opportunity to dethrone Michigan’s senior forward Naz Hillmon as the Big Ten Player of the Year.

She led the Hawkeyes, and rest of the Big Ten, in scoring last season with 26.6 points per game and made national headlines during the NCAA Tournament for her outstanding efforts.

Clark is an efficient and dangerous 3-point shooter as she knocked down 40.6% of her shots from deep last season.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year: Veronica Burton, Northwestern

Veronica Burton was quite the swiper last season, as she led the Big Ten in steals with 3.84 steals per game.

Far ahead of the competition, Burton had 96 steals on the season, which is 31 more than her teammate Sydney Wood, who ranked second in steals.

Burton has won consecutive Big Ten Defensive Player of the year awards, so it would make sense that she is the favorite to take home the award again.

Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year: Maddie Burke, Penn State

Maddie Burke is the reigning Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, as she won the award last season as a freshman. She also earned herself a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

Should Burke continue her progression and success, it seems probable that she will take home the award once again.

Burke is likely entering her last season coming off the bench given that fifth-year senior Niya Beverly is set to depart from the team after this season.

She will offer significant depth and scoring off the bench for the Lady Lions, just as she did last year when she averaged 8.9 points per game for Penn State, including a season high 24-point effort against conference-champion Maryland.

2021-22 season provides Penn State women's basketball opportunities for revenge After a summer of preparation, Penn State is back and ready for an action-packed schedule li…

Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Damiya Hagemann, Michigan State

The 4-star recruit from Detroit Edison Public Academy in Michigan is the No. 23 ranked player in her class, according to ESPN.

Hagemann is likely to eat up some minutes for the Spartans this year, although she may not start from the get-go.

The freshman was described by ESPN at the USA Trials in 2019 as being an up-tempo guard with “elusive handles, deep 3-point range and a scorer’s mentality.”

Big Ten Coach of the Year: Brenda Frese, Maryland

Maryland was the cream of the crop in the Big Ten last season, and Frese played a major role in that as the team’s head coach.

Frese has taken home the award in two of the past three seasons, and with a strong returning squad again this year she has a chance to make it three out of the last four.

If Maryland repeats as Big Ten regular season and tournament champions, Frese will likely accomplish that feat.

One thing Frese has instilled in her teams year after year is consistency, as they are always competitive and successful.

Maryland’s high-flying offense could carry itself, and Frese, to the Big Ten promised land once again.

Logan Bourandas

Projected finish:

1. Indiana

2. Maryland

3. Iowa

4. Michigan

5. Ohio State

6. Northwestern

7. Michigan State

8. Nebraska

9. Penn State

10. Rutgers

11. Minnesota

12. Wisconsin

13. Purdue

14. Illinois

Conference tournament champion: Indiana

The Hoosiers return a good amount of talent to a team that finished just behind conference-champion Maryland a season ago.

Both Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger averaged over 15 points per game last season as they lead an experienced Indiana roster into this season, after the Hoosiers made it all the way to the Elite Eight a year ago.

Big Ten Player of the Year: Caitlin Clark, Iowa

The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year made national headlines last season as she led, not only the Hawkeyes, in scoring but the entire country as well.

Clark’s 26.6 points per game last season helped the Hawkeyes to a sixth place finish in the Big Ten last season.

The sophomore guard is definitely capable of adding some more hardware following this season.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year: Veronica Burton, Northwestern

Burton comes into the season having won the award in back-to-back seasons, and there isn’t much of a reason why the senior guard wouldn’t take home a third.

She finished last season leading the country in steals per game with 3.84 and had 96 overall throughout the season.

That total came after she had 100 steals the year before as she has proven to be a master pick-pocketer throughout her career.

Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year: Maddie Burke, Penn State

Burke is another reigning champ of the selected award, as she won this same award last season after putting up 8.9 points per game during her freshman campaign and proved to be an effective sharpshooter, tying for fifth amongst all first-year players with 58 3-pointers.

It doesn’t look like Burke will crack the starting five yet, though, with junior Makenna Marisa and fifth-year senior Niya Beverley still around to claim both guard spots.

The Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native shined bright in that sixth-player role last season as she had four games where she scored over 20 points.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Laila Phelia, Michigan

Lalia Phelia comes into the season as the No. 28 ranked recruit in the class of 2021 and is the third-highest ranked recruit in the Big Ten, according to ESPN.

The 4-star guard joins a Michigan Wolverines team which finished fourth in the Big Ten last season and has a hole at one of its guard spots.

The then-graduate student Akienreh Johnson averaged the third-most points on the team last season with 10.9, but she graduated following the 2020-21 season.

That hole could be filled by Phelia, who is already an experienced winner from her high school career as she ended it winning 72 games in a row with Mount Notre Dame.

Big Ten Coach of the Year: Teri Moren, Indiana

The Hoosiers head coach already has a decorated coaching career in Bloomington as she enters her eighth season on the Indiana bench.

Moren has led the Hoosiers to six straight 20-win seasons and is coming off an Elite Eight appearance last season, which was the first in program history.

Moren’s sole Big Ten Coach of the Year honor came back in 2015-16 after the Hoosiers finished with a 21-12 record and landed fourth in the Big Ten, while also finding their way to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

One thing Moren hasn’t done yet is bring Indiana to the top of the Big Ten. The Hoosiers came close, finishing in second last season, but if they can make that last jump, Moren should come away with this year’s award.

Morgan Boll

Projected finish:

1. Maryland

2. Indiana

3. Iowa

4. Michigan

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan State

7. Northwestern

8. Rutgers

9. Penn State

10. Nebraska

11. Wisconsin

12. Minnesota

13. Purdue

14. Illinois

Conference tournament champion: Maryland

The Terrapins are coming into this season after a strong season last year that saw them win the Big Ten Tournament and come out victorious in both the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Texas by only three points.

Maryland only had three losses last season which were against Missouri State, Ohio State and Texas.

Big Ten Player of the Year: Ashley Owusu, Maryland

Owusu is a junior guard for Maryland, and she had quite the season last year.

She has already taken home a host of awards including Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2020 and the Big Ten Tournament MVP in both 2020 and 2021.

Last season Owusu also won the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top shooting guard.

She was a successful and strong player last year, and Owusu will surely continue that in this upcoming season.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year: Aleksa Gulbe, Indiana

Senior forward Aleksa Gulbe started in all of Indiana’s games last season and had 20 blocks which brought her career total to 80.

During her sophomore campaign, she was a key player for Indiana, sending back 37 shots which was good for about 1.2 blocks per game.

There is no doubt that she’ll continue to be a defensive force this season for the Hoosiers, and tip the scales to earn the defensive player of the year nod.

Big Ten Sixth Player of Year: Leigha Brown, Michigan

Senior guard Leigha Brown won the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year in 2020, but this was during her time playing for Nebraska.

She led Nebraska in scoring at 14.4 points per game before deciding to join Michigan’s squad for her junior season in 2020.

At Michigan she was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the first time last January, and she averaged 24.7 points per game during the NCAA Tournament.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Kayla Thomas, Penn State

Freshman forward Kayla Thomas helped her high school team to victory, leading her squads to a 76-13 record prior to joining the Nittany Lions.

She was named MVP of the She Got Game Classic Tournament in 2020, and Thomas was her high school captain her senior season.

Thomas was also ranked as the No. 9 post player in the class of 2021 and No. 72 overall player according to the Girls Basketball Report.

Penn State has a star freshman on its roster in Thomas, and she could emerge right away for Kieger’s squad.

Big Ten Coach of the Year: Brenda Frese, Maryland

Frese has always fielded a very consistent squad at Maryland and it seems the Terrapins always have a successful season.

Last season Maryland finished at 26-3 and went all the way to the NCAA Regionals.

Frese also led a successful season in 2019-20 when her squad notched a 28-4 record by the end of the season.

Due to her track record of proven success, it would be no surprise to see Frese walk away with the Big Ten Coach of the Year award in 2021-22.

