Penn State’s 2021-22 regular season has come to a close after Minnesota defeated coach Carolyn Kieger and the blue and white 94-83.

Sunday’s game wasn’t only the last game of the Lady Lions’ regular season slate before heading into the Big Ten Tournament, but it was also senior day.

The two seniors celebrated were guards Niya Beverley and Kelly Jekot.

But the Golden Gophers came to spoil the party for the home team Sunday, and Kieger said Minnesota played the match as though it refused to lose.

“We’re sorry we couldn’t get it done for our seniors tonight,” Kieger said. “But [it’s a] phenomenal day to celebrate Kelly and Niya and what they’ve meant to helping change this culture, getting us to a point where we can get momentum moving into next year to take a bigger step and to put Penn State back on the map.”

Along with their impact off the court, Beverley totaled 143 points and Jekot 106 in the pair’s final regular season. Against Minnesota, Beverley scored nine points and Jekot scored two.

Kieger said she was disappointed her squad couldn’t defeat Minnesota for its two graduating players in their final outing in the Bryce Jordan Center.

“It is hard, you always want to send the seniors out with a win,” Kieger said. “Especially for Niya and Kelly, we wanted it, I wanted it, the whole team wanted it for them.”

For Kieger, it was this desire to get the win for its players that caused the team to get frustrated and stuck at times against an imperious Golden Gophers team.

The leading scorer for Penn State this season, junior guard Makenna Marisa, spoke highly of both Beverley and Jekot after the loss Sunday.

Marisa said both have taught her so much about leadership, basketball IQ and along with other experiences from their careers.

“Both Niya and Kelly have been amazing teammates on the court and off the court, and they mean so much to me,” Marisa said.

Kieger said the two seniors have done so much for the program, but the two have used their seniority to benefit the rest of her squad as well.

“I just want to thank [Kelly and Beverley] for everything they’ve done for the jersey and for really helping the locker room shape into what work habits we’re going to need in order to take this program to another level,” Kieger said.

With the regular season concluded, the Lady Lions will head into the Big Ten Tournament this week with an opportunity to bounce back and redeem themselves.

Looking back on the 2021-22 season, Kieger said she thought Penn State’s offense improved greatly in some categories.

Kieger highlighted Marisa , her individual development this season and how the Lady Lions look up to the junior on the court.

“I think [Marisa] is one of the most improved players in the conference, if not the most improved player,” Kieger said.

With 2021-22 in the books, Kieger is already looking ahead to next year’s campaign with an idea of what’s next for the blue and white.

“I thought each player just kind of took a step,” Kieger said, “and now we got to take one as a program.”

