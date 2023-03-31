Coming into Year 4 at the helm, coach Carolyn Kieger heightened expectations for her squad that was fresh off an 11-win season in 2021-22.

With a new attitude absorbing the locker room and a roster that featured more talent than it was given credit for, the Lady Lions got off to a fantastic start right out of the gate.

By going 7-0 to start the year, the program’s best mark since 1996, expectations seemingly changed on the fly for the blue and white.

Penn State thrived in its nonconference schedule, going 10-3 overall, including a thrilling comeback win against Syracuse on Nov. 21 and a 2-0 mark in the Daytona Beach Invitational with wins against Toledo on Nov. 25 and Fresno State on Nov. 26.

After that hot stretch to begin the season, however, things began to turn downhill for Penn State.

A blowout loss at home against Virginia on Nov. 30 and a double-overtime loss at Minnesota on Dec. 2 exposed some of the Lady Lions’ flaws, where their lack of depth showed in the second half.

From there, the blue and white was able to pick up wins sporadically for a period until a tough stretch in Big Ten play from Jan. 11 until the end of the regular season.

After picking up a victory over Purdue on March 7, Penn State would only win one more conference game the rest of the way, finishing the regular season under .500.

Even in a disappointing season, the Lady Lions were able to pick up a win over Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament and came close to defeating fifth-seed Michigan in the second round.

In what turned out to be an up-and-down season, Kieger saw her squad produce some stellar individual seasons from both veterans and newcomers.

Leading the charge was senior guard Makenna Marisa, who was named First Team All-Big Ten for the 2021-22 season.

Marisa’s scoring average went down five points this past season, but she was still named First Team All-Big Ten for the second season in a row, and this can be attributed to high scoring outputs from another Lady Lion guard.

Freshman guard Shay Ciezki showed massive signs of development in her first year with the program, starting all but two games and eventually becoming the floor general for the team in the latter half of the regular season.

Among other big performers on a nightly basis for the blue and white include that of redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus, who filled the stat sheet in seemingly every game.

With only three seniors set to graduate, Kieger will have a chance to further her current roster while retooling it along the way through the transfer portal heading into Year 5.

After achieving the most wins in a season under her tenure, the head coach and her squad will look to further improve that mark and return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.

