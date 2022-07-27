Penn State is looking for a turnaround year after a letdown last season.

The 2021-22 campaign started off promising, as the Lady Lions got off to a 9-7 start. However, the season unraveled, and the squad lost eight straight games and 11 of its last 13.

Luckily for the blue and white, All-Big Ten first-team guard Makenna Marisa and forward Anna Camden will run it back as returning seniors with the program.

With only one returning junior, forward Ali Brigham, Penn State was a relatively young squad prior to the signing of the 2022 recruiting class.

The Lady Lions added three transfer upperclassmen, in addition to the rest of its class, whom they hope will make an impact next season.

Let’s take a look at the class and what each recruit brings to the squad.

Ivane Tensaie

Joining a squad that averaged 68.7 points per game last season, good enough for ninth in the Big Ten, Ivane Tensaie can score at an elite level.

A transfer from North Dakota State School of Science, the sophomore guard averaged 20.8 points on 42% from 3-point range and 42% from the field — including 17 games of 20-plus points and four of 30-plus.

Her prowess from the 3-point line is crucial as the blue and white ranked just 11th in the conference in 3-point percentage last season.

For her efforts, Tensaie was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Freshman Player of the Year, All-Region Player of the Year and first-team All-Conference. The sophomore guard should bring valuable tournament experience as well, after helping the Wildcats to a District Championship and a spot in the NJCAA National Tournament last season.

Taniyah Thompson

The 2022 American Athletic Conference Most Improved Player is another guard who can help stifle the Lady Lions’ scoring woes.

Last season for East Carolina, Taniyah Thompson averaged 18.5 points per game, which ranked second in the conference. She also had five games where she had four or more 3-pointers.

Along with scoring, the first-team All-AAC selection showed promise on the defensive side, averaging 1.5 steals per game. This addition will likely prove large to a Penn State defense that allowed 69.5 points per game, which was poor enough for 11th-best in the Big Ten.

Chanaya Pinto

After finishing 11th in offensive rebounding and 13th in defensive rebounding, Penn State’s acquisition of Chanaya Pinto will address the team's struggles on the boards.

Prior to transferring to Happy Valley, Pinto spent the 2021-22 season at Oregon and the two previous seasons at Northwest Florida State College. She shined most at Northwest Florida, earning NJCAA National Player of the Year along with two NJCAA All-American selections.

Pinto averaged 13.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game as a first-year player, collecting eight double-doubles in the process. She followed up that season tallying 14.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 10 double-doubles in Year 2.

During Pinto’s sophomore season, she helped guide the Raiders to their first NJCAA National Championship. Penn State hopes her veteran presence and championship experience will get it back to the NCAA Tournament.

Alexa Williamson

Alexa Williamson is another veteran forward who joined Penn State after four seasons at Temple.

Williamson is a double-double threat who should give the Lady Lions another paint presence. During the 2021-22 season at Temple, the 6-foot-1 forward averaged eight points and five rebounds a game, while racking up 10 games with double-digit points.

Williamson’s fourth year was a slight decrease from the prior season when she averaged 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Another important aspect that Williamson brings is in the defensive department. The now-graduate student ranked fifth in the AAC in blocks per game with 1.37 while joining a Lady Lion squad that was just seventh in the Big Ten with 4.5 per contest.

Aicha Dia

6-foot-1 forward Aicha Dia comes to Happy Valley already battle-tested.

Dia was a bench contributor to Canada’s fifth-place earning 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup team.

In seven games played, Dia averaged four points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per contest. Her best performance came against the Czech Republic in the group phase when she scored eight points and dragged in five rebounds in 17 minutes.

At Dawson College, Dia was team captain as a senior. She was also named league rookie of the year and a playoffs first-team All-Star while at Dawson.

Shay Ciezki

During four years at St. Mary’s High School, Shay Ciezki earned her spot as ESPN’s No. 56 player in the 2022 recruiting class.

The incoming freshman guard was named Women’s New York Player of the Year during the 2021-22 season as was a three-year team captain. The McDonald’s All-American nominee scored 51 points to guide her squad to a Class-A State Championship win.

Ciezki displayed an all-around game at St. Mary’s, recording 2,138 points, 478 assists, 381 steals and 244 3-pointers in her career, all four of which are school records.

Ciezki might not play right away due to veterans like Marisa, Thompson, Leilani Kapinus and Tensaie likely ahead of her on the depth chart, but her versatile playstyle gives coach Carolyn Kieger and staff a top-tier prospect to develop.

