Predicting Penn State women’s basketball’s starting lineup, assessing full team ahead of 2023-24 season

The offseason following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season has been wild for Penn State.

Despite convincing four players to transfer to Happy Valley, coach Carolyn Kieger saw six others leave via the portal and another two run out of eligibility.

Though the blue and white is likely to deploy the same three-guard starting lineup from last season, its strategy at forward appears to be up in the air.

Here’s a full rundown of Penn State’s squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, including its potential starting five.

Starting guard: Shay Ciezki

Starting point guard is the first of three no-brainer picks for the Lady Lions’ upcoming season.

After coming off of the bench in the team’s first game, rising sophomore guard Shay Ciezki started at point guard in every other game for the blue and white — aside from its season-ending defeat to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament, which she missed due to injury.

Tasked with being the unit’s floor general by Kieger, Ciezki proved to be a massive part of Penn State’s success on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 11.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a rookie.

Though she showed potential in many different facets of the game, the strongest part of the first-year’s game was her 3-point shooting. Not only was Ciezki one of the top freshmen in 3-point percentage, finishing second in the nation, but she was also one of the top overall longball shooters, ranking 22nd in Division I.

The former top-100 recruit showed why she was such a highly touted prospect out of high school and should continue to do so in Year 2.

Starting guard: Makenna Marisa

Though there was never a formal announcement, Penn State’s leading scorer is set to suit up for a fifth year in blue and white.

Makenna Marisa’s collegiate career has been defined by putting the ball in the basket, and it’s unlikely that’ll change during the 2023-24 campaign.

While she took a step back offensively, averaging nearly five points less than her third year, Marisa was once again named a first-team All-Big Ten selection after putting up 17.5 points per game as a senior.

The star guard enjoyed several career-mark celebrations this past year, including becoming the only Lady Lion to rack up 1,750 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists and 175 3-pointers in a career.

If there’s one player on this team that will start from Game 1, it’s Marisa.

Starting guard: Leilani Kapinus

Leilani Kapinus was Penn State’s best two-way player last year and should be again as a redshirt junior.

The 5-foot-10 guard averaged career highs in points (11.2), rebounds (6.7) and assists (2.9) while locking down some of the conference’s best players. Kapinus’ defensive success was highlighted by snatching 97 steals during the season, a number that tied for eighth-most in the nation.

For her efforts throughout the year, the Lady Lion was named to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team and was picked as an all-conference honorable mention by the media.

Though she’ll need to take better care of the ball, after leading her team in turnovers by a wide margin, Kapinus is unlikely to see a downtick in her minutes under Kieger.

Kapinus started in every game for the blue and white for a second straight season, suggesting the status quo will hold in 2023-24.

Starting forward: Kylie Lavelle

Penn State often struggled to produce outside its three now-returning starters, which is something it hopes to change with new additions.

Signee Kylie Lavelle will ideally help address the blue and white’s frontcourt issues, specifically when it comes to scoring in the paint.

Though the Drexel transfer’s numbers were not eye-popping — after putting up 11.1 points per contest as a freshman — adding another double-digit scorer to the starting lineup can only help the Lady Lions. With four games of 20-plus points and a career-high of 31, Lavelle showed an ability to score the ball at a high level in Division I.

One area Penn State will need the 6-foot-2 forward to improve in is crashing the boards. Though many of her best performances included solid rebounding numbers, Lavelle averaged just 3.7 rebounds per game at Drexel.

Following a 13th-place finish in the Big Ten in rebounding this past year, the blue and white will need its forwards to do a much better job of hauling in boards if it wants to take another step in the right direction.

Starting forward: Grace Hall

Rounding out Kieger’s projected starting five is another transfer and former highly graded recruit.

Grace Hall was slotted No. 86 in ESPN’s 2021 recruiting rankings and originally committed to LSU out of high school. After appearing in just seven games as a freshman, Hall transferred to Wabash College where she redshirted.

Though it’s been a while since Hall played meaningful minutes, her talent could very well earn her a spot in a transitioning starting frontcourt.

The former 4-star averaged 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks at Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School in Flossmoor, Illinois.

If the incoming forward can be an imposing force like she was in high school and haul in boards at a high clip, Hall could become a mainstay in the Lady Lion lineup.

Off-the-bench returners

Three other returning Nittany Lions are also solid contenders to crack the starting lineup at some point during the 2023-24 season.

Starting in 16 games for the blue and white last year, Chanaya Pinto will make a serious push to start from the jump. Pinto will need to up her production offensively and on the boards, but her hard-nosed playstyle and hustle moments almost guarantee her a spot in the rotation.

Ali Brigham is another returner who could see starting time throughout the year. Brigham’s biggest asset is her size; measuring at 6-foot-4, the forward is set to be the tallest player on the roster yet again.

If Brigham can find a way to use this height to her advantage — something she’s struggled to do in two years with Penn State — she can cement herself as the team’s leading rebounder and a consistent starter.

Rounding out the returners is Alli Campbell. An undeniable superstar in high school, Campbell has battled major injuries since transferring from Notre Dame after her freshman year.

Campbell has appeared in just 10 games and made just one start since the beginning of the 2021-22 season, but she was once a 5-star recruit, according to ESPN. If Campbell can stay healthy, she could very well earn serious minutes off of the bench for the blue and white.

Off-the-bench newcomers

Three other first-time Lady Lions, all of whom are guards, round out Kieger’s current squad.

Joining one-time teammate Lavelle from Drexel is Moriah Murray. Murray joined the blue and white following the fall semester after never appearing in a game for the Dragons. In high school, the 5-foot-8 guard was an all-league and all-region star at Dunmore High School.

Tay Valladay is another incoming guard for Kieger and company. The Virginia transfer played in 101 games with Marquette and Virginia over the past four years, averaging 10 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in her most recent season with the Cavaliers.

Valladay could play a similar role to now-Georgia guard Taniyah Thompson in Penn State’s lineup this year.

Former Illinois guard Jayla Oden rounds out the projected roster for the blue and white. Oden has two years of remaining eligibility after spending her first pair of campaigns with the conference rival, putting up 5.2 points per game in the process.

It seems unlikely Oden will see a lot of action in her first season with Penn State, though expected turnover at guard could open plenty of doors for her as a senior.

