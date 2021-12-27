Penn State women's basketball's upcoming contest with Iowa postponed due to coronavirus positives

Penn State’s return to the court has been delayed once again after its Dec. 30 matchup against Iowa was postponed due to positive coronavirus results within the Lady Lions' program.

Our home game vs. Iowa on Thursday, Dec. 30 has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results within the Lady Lion basketball program. More:https://t.co/z0xUZTqeTj — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) December 27, 2021

This is the second straight game on the Lady Lions schedule affected by the coronavirus with the other cancellation coming on Dec. 22 against Towson.

The Lady Lions haven’t played since their Dec. 18 win against Duquesne.

As of now, the next time the Lady Lions are scheduled to take the court will come on Jan. 3 against Ohio State in Columbus.

