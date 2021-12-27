You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Penn State women's basketball's upcoming contest with Iowa postponed due to coronavirus positives

Penn State Women's Basketball vs Maryland, Marisa (20) and Krieger

Head Coach Carolyn Kieger instructs guard Makenna Marisa (20) from the sidelines during Penn State women’s basketball’s game against the University of Maryland on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Terrapins beat the Lady Lions 96-82.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State’s return to the court has been delayed once again after its Dec. 30 matchup against Iowa was postponed due to positive coronavirus results within the Lady Lions' program.

This is the second straight game on the Lady Lions schedule affected by the coronavirus with the other cancellation coming on Dec. 22 against Towson.

The Lady Lions haven’t played since their Dec. 18 win against Duquesne.

As of now, the next time the Lady Lions are scheduled to take the court will come on Jan. 3 against Ohio State in Columbus.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Daily Collegian

Newsletters

Latest Football Story

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters