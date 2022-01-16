During Penn State’s dominant win over Illinois on Sunday, junior guard Shay Hagans enjoyed one of her best offensive performances of the season in what has become a common theme against the Fighting Illini.

Hagans enjoyed a hot start in Sunday’s win, scoring the team’s first six points and finished with a season-high 17 points.

The guard was one of four Lady Lions to finish with double-digit points and was second on the team in that category.

Hagans also did what she does best — shining on the defensive end, leading the team with four steals.

This kind of performance has become the norm for Hagans against Illinois.

During all three of her seasons as a Lady Lion, Hagans has had her best scoring days against the Fighting Illini — all three of her season highs in her career have come against Illinois.

During her freshman season, Hagans scored 14 points against Illinois in a close loss at the Bryce Jordan Center in what was only one of her three games scoring in double figures that season.

Last season, Hagans found more success against the Fighting Illini, this time coming on the road.

Hagans went off for a career-high 18 points, which included six made free throws and five steals on the defensive end in the win.

That game ended in a close 80-76 win where Hagan’s finished as the team’s second-leading scorer behind junior guard Makenna Marisa.

When talking about Hagans, Marisa was proud of her effort and that her work on the defensive end led to production on the offensive side.

“I'm really proud of Shay today, you could see her confidence, you could see she had the juice, the energy,” Marisa said. “Her defense led to her offense.”

The Manassas, Virginia, native had one of her best shooting days of the season, as she made eight of the 11 shots she attempted.

Those 11 shot attempts were the most shots she’s put up in a game this season, surpassing her previous season high of 10 from the game prior in the loss against Michigan.

Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger agreed with Marisa in that Hagans defensive ability led to easy baskets on the other end.

“Well, I think her defense led to offense tonight,” Kieger said. “She got in the passing lanes and got some terrific steals and pick-sixes and got to the rim here at the center of defense.”

Hagans’ previous season high came back on Nov. 28 when she scored 15 points in a loss against Kent State in the final game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Sunday’s win was the fourth time this season Hagans has scored 10 points or more in a game and the second time in the Lady Lions' last three games.

Kieger mentioned how Hagans’ hot start led the way for the Penn State offense early on and her confidence played a big role in Sunday’s win.

“So we call her our defensive captain, she sets the tone for us and that led to her offense and then getting confident with ripping to the basket and being an attacker,” Kieger said. “I think at one point she was 7-for-7 in the field at one point.

“Shay was the person who set the tone for us early in the game and continued to do so throughout.”

