You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State women's basketball's Makenna Marisa takes Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

  • Comments
Lady Lions vs. Delaware State (8).psd

Guard Makenna Marisa (20) shoots the ball during Penn State women’s basketball against Delaware State University at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The Lady Lions beat the Hornets 120-51.

 Ella Castronuovo

Penn State women's basketball guard Makenna Marisa was named a Big Ten Co-Player of the Week following her performances against Delaware State and Clemson.

Marisa shared the weekly award with Maryland's junior guard Ashley Owusu after the last week of play.

The junior recorded a triple-double against Delaware State on Tuesday, the first time any player has done so since Penn State joined the Big Ten.

On Saturday, Marisa turned in another strong performance scoring 29 points with eight assists in a close loss against Clemson.

The Lady Lions return to action on Friday when coach Carolyn Kieger's squad faces St. John's in the Gulf Coast Showcase. 

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Daily Collegian

Newsletters

Latest Football Story

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters