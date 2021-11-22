Penn State women's basketball's Makenna Marisa takes Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

Penn State women's basketball guard Makenna Marisa was named a Big Ten Co-Player of the Week following her performances against Delaware State and Clemson.

Marisa shared the weekly award with Maryland's junior guard Ashley Owusu after the last week of play.

Makenna Marisa is off to a 🔥 start this season. The @PennStateWBB G recorded a triple-double on Tuesday and counted 29 points yesterday. She is a 𝘽1𝙂 𝘾𝙤-𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NhLEwkKpVD — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) November 22, 2021

The junior recorded a triple-double against Delaware State on Tuesday, the first time any player has done so since Penn State joined the Big Ten.

On Saturday, Marisa turned in another strong performance scoring 29 points with eight assists in a close loss against Clemson.

The Lady Lions return to action on Friday when coach Carolyn Kieger's squad faces St. John's in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

