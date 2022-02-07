Penn State women's basketball vs. llinois, Marisa (20)

Penn State guard Makenna Marisa (20) dribbles towards the basket in their game against Illinois on Jan. 16, 2022, at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA.

 Ryan Bowman

A Penn State player received a significant honor on Saturday afternoon.

Junior guard Makenna Marisa was named to the Dawn Staley Award Watchlist. The award is given annually to the best guard in the country.

Marisa is one of 17 players on the list and only one of three Big Ten players to make the list. 

Marisa's 22.4 points in the country have her in the top 10 nationally.

