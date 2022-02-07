A Penn State player received a significant honor on Saturday afternoon.

Junior guard Makenna Marisa was named to the Dawn Staley Award Watchlist. The award is given annually to the best guard in the country.

Marisa is one of 17 players on the list and only one of three Big Ten players to make the list.

An outstanding junior season so far has earned @makenna_marisa a spot on the Dawn Staley Award Watch List! Marisa ranks seventh in the country averaging 22.4 ppg! ➡️ https://t.co/4voNrAY3VU#UnleashThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/ecqvMToPyn — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) February 7, 2022

Marisa's 22.4 points in the country have her in the top 10 nationally.

