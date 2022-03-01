One Penn State player has her name tied to some high praise.

Nittany Lion junior guard Makenna Marisa was named consensus first-team All-Big Ten for the first time in her career.

Marisa finished the 2021-22 regular season averaging the second-most points per game in the conference with 22.5, which was only behind Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

The McMurray, Pennsylvania, native was the only Penn State player to average double-digits on the season.

Marisa and Penn State begin postseason play as they take on Rutgers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on March 2.

