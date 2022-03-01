Penn State women's basketball vs. llinois, Marisa (20)

Penn State guard Makenna Marisa (20) dribbles towards the basket in their game against Illinois on Jan. 16, 2022, at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA.

One Penn State player has her name tied to some high praise.

Nittany Lion junior guard Makenna Marisa was named consensus first-team All-Big Ten for the first time in her career.

Marisa finished the 2021-22 regular season averaging the second-most points per game in the conference with 22.5, which was only behind Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

The McMurray, Pennsylvania, native was the only Penn State player to average double-digits on the season.

Marisa and Penn State begin postseason play as they take on Rutgers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on March 2.

