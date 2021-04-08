Penn State has secured the services of one of its veterans for another season.
The Nittany Lions' leading scorer from the 2020-21 season, Kelly Jekot, has announced she will be returning to the program for the 2021-22 season.
See you next season State! @PennStateWBB 💙🏀 pic.twitter.com/emgQVwsk2Z— Kelly Jekot (@KellyJekot) April 8, 2021
Jekot averaged 15.9 points per game last season before suffering a season-ending injury.
Jekot came to the program following coach Carolyn Kieger's hire after being a part of Villanova's program for four years.
