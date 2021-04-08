Kelly Jekot runs the Ball
Penn State Lady Lions guard Kelly Jekot (25) runs the ball around the court during a NCAA women’s basketball game vs. Rhode Island Rams at Bryce Jordan Center in Penn State University on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Lady Lions won 70-69.

 Josie Chen

Penn State has secured the services of one of its veterans for another season.

The Nittany Lions' leading scorer from the 2020-21 season, Kelly Jekot, has announced she will be returning to the program for the 2021-22 season.

Jekot averaged 15.9 points per game last season before suffering a season-ending injury.

Jekot came to the program following coach Carolyn Kieger's hire after being a part of Villanova's program for four years.

