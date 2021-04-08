Penn State has secured the services of one of its veterans for another season.

The Nittany Lions' leading scorer from the 2020-21 season, Kelly Jekot, has announced she will be returning to the program for the 2021-22 season.

Jekot averaged 15.9 points per game last season before suffering a season-ending injury.

Jekot came to the program following coach Carolyn Kieger's hire after being a part of Villanova's program for four years.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women's basketball assistant takes head coaching job Penn State assistant coach Ginny Boggess has announced she will be leaving the program to ta…