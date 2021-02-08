Johnasia Cash was named Penn State's first Big Ten Player of the Week since 2019 for a pair of excellent performances.

Agains the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Cash totaled 27 points along with a career-high 19 rebounds in Penn State's 85-74 win.

Cash followed up that showing with 18 points in just 16 minutes against Wisconsin in the Nittany Lions' 98-74 victory over the Badgers.

The blue and white have won four games in a row for the first time since 2017. The last Lady Lion to be named Big Ten Player of the Week was Kamaria McDaniel.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women’s basketball’s Niya Beverley shines against former team One year ago, Penn State’s Niya Beverley was a Wisconsin Badger who would soon be on the move.