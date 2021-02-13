Penn State women’s basketball’s Saturday afternoon game against Michigan State was bigger than just basketball.

Donned in pink and white, the Lady Lions were handed a 78-65 double-digit defeat by the Spartans in the team’s 11th home game of the 2020-21 campaign.

But in the end, the final score isn’t what mattered most.

The contest marked the Lady Lions’ 15th annual Play4Kay game benefitting Pink Zone, a Central Pennsylvania organization that funds the fight against breast cancer.

Kay Yow, former coach of the North Carolina State women’s basketball team and women’s basketball Hall of Fame member, inspired the Play4Kay movement after she passed away in 2009 due to a 22-year on-and-off battle with breast cancer.

Coach Carolyn Kieger made sure the team knew how important Yow was, and still is, to women’s basketball and cancer research by showing a video about the coach to her team.

“We talked about what she meant to the game, but also what she's done for cancer research and what she wanted her legacy to be,” Kieger said. “We talked [after the game] about all the people that put hours in to make today possible. It’s humbling and important.”

Throughout 14 years, Pink Zone at Penn State has raised over $3.2 million to fund its six beneficiaries through the Lady Lions’ annual Play4Kay game.

The Lady Lions are also currently taking part in the Play4Kay National Free Throw Challenge, pledging every made free throw to benefit the fight against breast cancer.

During the annual Pink Zone game under usual circumstances, breast cancer survivors are welcomed to the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center for a ceremony. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, no fans were allowed into the game.

In lieu of the ceremony, illuminated bags were placed at halfcourt in the shape of a breast cancer awareness ribbon.

Players themselves, like sophomore forward Anna Camden, also showed their support despite fans not being in attendance.

Camden dyed her hair pink prior to taking the court.

Kieger said she and the team missed the survivors and usual festivities that come along with the Pink Zone game, but they can’t wait until everyone can come together again to further continue to show support for the fight against breast cancer.

“We missed you today,” Kieger said. “This is such an important game for us, raising awareness for women's cancers. Thank you for being an inspiration to us daily, and we cannot wait, hopefully next year, to have you all back in the building to continue the fight.”

The fight against breast cancer isn’t something Penn State takes lightly, and it will continue to be inspired and fight for a cure.

“It's bigger than the game of basketball,” Kieger said. “We're just proud to be a small part of it and we're honored to keep raising money and awareness as we all continue to fight for the good cause. We're going to keep talking about it with our team because this isn't just a one day fight.

“It's an important cause, and we need to make sure that we're talking about it weekly, not just one time a year.”

