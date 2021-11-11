Penn State women's basketball uses strong performance from Leilani Kapinus in win over Rider

Penn State’s victory against Rider was an all-around effort on the court, as the Lady Lions dominated both offensively and defensively.

The Lady Lions were in the lead from the start of the match and they were able to win 83-69 and continue their successful start to the season.

Some of the key players offensively during this game were sophomore forward Ali Brigham, junior guard Makenna Marisa and fifth-year senior guard Niya Beverley.

Between the three of them they totaled 63 points by the end of the contest.

Although Penn State won and fought hard, Coach Carolyn Kieger said Rider was “really gritty tonight.”

However, this game could not have been successful if it weren’t for Penn State’s defense as well.

Redshirt freshman guard Leilani Kapinus stood out during tonight's match and helped out the blue and white tremendously.

Kapinus paced the game in boards, cleaning the class all night.

She hauled in eight total rebounds, six of them being defensive rebounds and two being offensive rebounds against Rider.

Despite having two turnovers, she made up for it with three steals by the end of the match. Kieger spoke about how during each quarter of the game someone was stepping up.

Kapinus was one of those players, until her injury, which happened at the end of the third quarter and kept her out of the game for the remainder of the time.

Despite being out for the entire fourth quarter, Kieger said her squad was able to rally around her.

“I think once she went out, I thought they did a good job having her back,” Kieger said.

Kieger spoke highly of Kapinus and her ability to grab the amount of rebounds she did in Thursday’s match.

“Most of the time freshmen come in and they want to shoot the ball and they want to prove that they can score,” Kieger said. “[Kapinus] is somebody that comes in and wants to be one of the best defenders in the country and that’s rare.”

Kapinus really sets the tone for the Lady Lions defensively, but Kieger noted that her offense will eventually reach the level of her defense as she continues to play more.

“I’m excited for her offense to catch up,” Kieger said. “Obviously when you have somebody who loves defense that much, it’s contagious to the rest of the team.”

Beverley also spoke very highly of Kapinus and her ability to give it her all every time she steps onto the court.

She even added how the way Kapinus plays is “contagious” for the rest of the team and it makes them all want to rebound just as much.

“Before [Kapinus] was injured, she just attacks at every chance she can,” Beverley said. “Like coach [Kieger] said she loves defense and she’s going to go as hard as she possibly can.”

