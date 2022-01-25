The Penn State defense was faced with a tough task on Tuesday trying to find a way to guard one of the top players in the country — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

It took a little while for Clark to get going, but the sophomore guard ended the night by dropping 20 points, seven rebounds and a record-setting 17 assists in the Iowa victory.

Late in the fourth quarter, Clark picked up her 17th dime of the night, breaking the regular-season record for most assists in a Big Ten game.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native managed to achieve these totals despite being held scoreless during the first quarter of play.

It was clear that with Clark’s reputation as one of the best players in the Big Ten conference, she was going to require a good game plan set against her.

This is the same player that became the first player in Division I basketball history to record back-to-back 30 point triple-doubles just last week in games against Nebraska and Minnesota.

Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger mentioned the Lady Lions’ defense had tried several different things to slow down Clark throughout the night which ultimately didn’t work.

“Well we tried a couple different things, tried to get out to her and contest in our zone and tried a little bit of triangle and two a couple times which obviously didn’t work,” Kieger said. “Tried to keep her not downhill attacking in transition, I thought we did a fairly good job of that. Normally she goes downhill pretty quick in transition.”

That strong transition game played a huge part in Clark’s career night as far as dishing out the basketball.

Her 17 assists in the game were more than the entire Penn State roster combined, as the blue and white only had 15.

While her passing game was put on full display, Lady Lions’ forward Makenna Marisa noted that Clark is great at more than just that, making her a tough player to guard.

“Credit to her, she's an amazing player,” Marisa said. “She just knows where her teammates are and knows where to set them up. Elite scorer as well, so she's just got an all-around game and it's really hard to guard so credit to her. She's tough to play against.”

Clark came into the season already as one of the top players in the Big Ten conference having just won Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Her playstyle drew comparisons from Kieger to another Big Ten guard — Makenna Marisa.

“Both three-level scorers, they can score from the 3, they can score with the ball in their hands, they can score without the ball in their hands, both great vision,” Kieger said. “Obviously, Caitlin Clark rebounds, trying to get McKenna to rebound a little bit more, but they're very similar, very similar mindsets, how they approach the game.”

With Clark leading the way, the Hawkeyes have jumped out to a hot start this season with a 13-4 record.

She leads Iowa in points, rebounds, assists and blocks per game so far this season.

Her do-it-all playstyle made her a tough player to guard and it was on full display for the fans at the Bryce Jordan Center to see.

One thing Coach Kieger did take away from the loss is that the Penn State defense needs to be better at distracting both Clark and any other pass-first guards the team may face in the future from finding the open lane.

“I don't think we had good enough high hands on her and distracted her vision at all,” Kieger said. “So we got to figure out how to contest it and put our hands up and make sure that we're taking away eyesight from in my mind the best passer in the country.”

