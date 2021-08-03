Penn State Women's Basketball vs Ohio (group)

The Lady Lions gather together during the Penn State women’s basketball game against Ohio on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions defeated the Buckeyes 69-67.

 Samantha Hendrzak

The matchups for the 14th Big Ten/ACC Women's Basketball Challenge were announced Tuesday after not being played in 2020..

Penn State drew a matchup on the road against Boston College on Dec. 2. The Lady Lions have gone 2-1 all-time against the Eagles, including a win in their last matchup in 2016.

Penn State contributed to the Big Ten's first Big Ten/ACC Women's Basketball Challenge win in 2019 with a win over Pittsburgh.

