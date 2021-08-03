The matchups for the 14th Big Ten/ACC Women's Basketball Challenge were announced Tuesday after not being played in 2020..

Penn State drew a matchup on the road against Boston College on Dec. 2. The Lady Lions have gone 2-1 all-time against the Eagles, including a win in their last matchup in 2016.

The Lady Lions head to @bc_wbb for the Big Ten/ACC Women's Basketball Challenge on Dec. 2!More here>>>https://t.co/wi62bRr2Ff#IgniteThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/he05bfyGFD — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) August 3, 2021

Penn State contributed to the Big Ten's first Big Ten/ACC Women's Basketball Challenge win in 2019 with a win over Pittsburgh.

