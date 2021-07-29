Penn State Women's Basketball vs Ohio (group)

The Lady Lions gather together during the Penn State women’s basketball game against Ohio on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions defeated the Buckeyes 69-67.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State has officially entered an eight-team tournament down south.

The Nittany Lions will play in the Gulf Coast Showcase from Nov. 26-28. The field includes South Dakota State, UMass, Kent State, UCLA, UNC Charlotte, Iowa State and St. John's.

The blue and white will open the tournament against St. John's on Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first matchup against the Red Storm in Penn State history.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags