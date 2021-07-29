Penn State has officially entered an eight-team tournament down south.

The Nittany Lions will play in the Gulf Coast Showcase from Nov. 26-28. The field includes South Dakota State, UMass, Kent State, UCLA, UNC Charlotte, Iowa State and St. John's.

The Lady Lions will meet @StJohnsWBB in the opening round of the @GCShowcase. The Lady Lions and Red Storm will play on Friday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET. More here>>>https://t.co/FRGgSAf3YJ#IgniteThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/N6regmUKia — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) July 29, 2021

The blue and white will open the tournament against St. John's on Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first matchup against the Red Storm in Penn State history.

