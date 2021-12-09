Penn State women's basketball survives tight contest with Rutgers, snaps losing run

Penn State’s last win came back on Nov. 26 against St. John’s, and that streak would come to an end in Thursday’s win against Rutgers in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Lady Lions posted a 52-48 victory against the Scarlet Knights.

Things got off to a slow start in the first quarter for both sides as neither team reached the 10 point mark until there was three minutes left in the quarter.

It would be the blue and white who would finish the first quarter on top as they held a 16-13 lead with sophomore forward Ali Brigham recording half of those points despite coming off the bench.

The defensive struggle continued for the remainder of the first half as both teams combined for 20 turnovers and just one made 3-pointer.

Penn State would stay in the lead with a 25-24 score as the Lady Lions leading scorer was junior guard Shay Hagans with just four points in the second period.

A 7-0 run during the third quarter led by Makenna Marisa helped keep Penn State in the lead as it finished the quarter up 40-36 in a tight contest.

Junior guard Marisa and graduate student guard Kelly Jekot both hit big 3-point shots late in the fourth quarter to help give the Lady Lions momentum that they wouldn’t relinquish for the remainder of the night.

Here are three takeaways from Thursday’s win over Rutgers.

Brigham comes off the bench

Brigham had started in all of the previous nine games prior to Thursday’s matchup.

It would take three minutes for the sophomore forward to first see the court against Rutgers.

Jekot started in Brigham’s place as the rest of the starting five remained the same as in Monday’s loss against Indiana.

Brigham finished the night with 13 points and six rebounds in the win.

Penn State ends losing streak

Penn State had entered the matchup with four consecutive losses, three of them being by double-digits.

The Lady Lions were coming off a 30-point loss against conference opponent Indiana for one of those losses on Monday.

Thursday’s win broke the blue and white’s run of bad form and put coach Carolyn Kieger’s team back in the win column in its second conference matchup of the season.

First win over Rutgers since 2019

The Lady Lions last win against Rutgers came in January 2018 and the Scarlet Knights have won the last six matches prior to Thursday night.

Half of those losses were by 10 points or less as the Lady Lions had struggled late in games against the Scarlet Knights which wasn’t the case on Thursday.

This win gives the Lady Lions its second program win in their history against the Scarlet Knights.

