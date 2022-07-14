From setting records on the court to helping lead the next generation of Penn State greats, one Lady Lion saw an elevation in their role with the program Thursday.

Coach Carolyn Kieger announced the promotion of blue and white all-time great Maggie Lucas to assistant coach — after she returned to her alma mater in May as director of player development.

Our new assistant coach is a familiar face ☺️So happy to announce Lady Lions' great @MaggieLucas33 has been elevated to this role‼️📰: https://t.co/YVfYjvu786#UnleashThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/iIPd5OZdF0 — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) July 14, 2022

The Lady Lions played in the NCAA Tournament all four years with Lucas. She also led her squad to three-straight Big Ten regular-season titles.

Lucas is the only player in program history with over 2,000 points, 500 rebounds, 250 assists and 200 steals.

The Penn State great returned to her alma mater this offseason after concluding an eight-year professional career, including four seasons in the WNBA.

Lucas spent three seasons with the Indiana Fever and split the 2018 season with the Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+2 Penn State female athletes who would be good at other sports Many athletes have skills and athleticism that would allow them to switch sports and fit in …