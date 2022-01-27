Penn State put up a fight against Michigan State on Thursday night in the Bryce Jordan Center, but to no avail.

At the end of the match, the blue and white was able to keep up its effort and be a challenge to Michigan State, but the Lady Lions ultimately lost 79-58.

Penn State’s defense started off strong as both junior guard Shay Hagans and redshirt freshman guard Leilani Kapinus got interceptions during the first quarter.

The blue and white scored the first points of the match after junior guard Makenna Marisa scored a 3-pointer.

The teams went back and forth taking the lead and by the end of the first quarter, Penn State was down by seven points.

After a timeout during the second quarter, sophomore forward Ali Brigham scored and the rest of coach Carolyn Kieger’s squad picked up the energy as well.

The score going into the second half was 38-29 with Michigan State in the lead.

Marisa also was able to score the first points of the second half against Michigan State before the offense went cold.

Despite keeping up its energy, Penn State didn’t catch back up to Michigan State and going into the fourth quarter, the score was 61-43.

Here are three takeaways from the Lady Lions’ loss.

Strong defense

The Lady Lions’ defense communicated well during the first half as they totaled 11 defensive rebounds along with five steals.

Michigan State was able to move the ball fast, but the blue and white was able to capitalize on its speed and defend the net.

As the clock ran down during the end of the second quarter, the Lady Lions kept Michigan State from scoring within those last few seconds.

The blue and white continued to communicate and defend well during the second half of the match.

Agressive all around

During the end of the first quarter, both teams began to play more fiercely and this aggression continued into the second quarter as more players took tumbles on the court.

At halftime the Lady Lions totaled three fouls while Michigan State racked up six.

Halfway through the third quarter, Marisa was able to score two more points from free throws after Michigan State fouled.

The referees continued to call fouls during the second half of the game, and the fans and coaches began to chime in and yell their displeasures.

The aggressive play led to strong defense, and there were a few instances where the Lady Lions were unable to score and the shot clock ran out due to Michigan State defending well.

Penn State kept its composure during the last quarter, while Michigan State totaled five fouls.

Hagans steps up

Going into halftime, Hagans was one of the leading scorers for Penn State.

Hagans, Brigham and Kapinus all had six points by the end of the second quarter.

Not only was she contributing to the team offensively, but she was a key player on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Hagans intercepted a couple of Michigan State passes, too.

Although the blue and white lost by 21 points, it put up a fight against Michigan State, thanks in large part to Hagans.

Hagans continued this effort into the second half as she put up two more points on the scoreboard and totaled two steals by the end of the match.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE