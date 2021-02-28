Penn State couldn’t manage to formulate a winning streak.

A game removed from toppling Ohio State, the Lady Lions took on their second ranked opponent in a row and once again were very competitive. But this time around, the blue and white was unable to get it done in the closing minutes of the game.

Rutgers’ experience and talent shined at the end of the contest, as it pulled off the 60-55 victory.

Neither squad got off to a particularly hot start, as both sides shot a combined 4-of-13 from the field in the first five minutes.

Turnovers were a big problem for both teams as well. Rutgers and Penn State ended the quarter with five and seven turnovers, respectively.

The Lady Lions shot just 27% from the field in the first quarter and were down five heading into the second frame.

Penn State’s struggles carried over into the second quarter, as the Scarlet Knights built a double digit lead and entered halftime up 27-17

The Lady Lions suffered an even more devastating loss late in the quarter, as sophomore forward Anna Camden left the game with an injury and did not return for the rest of the half.

The blue and white started out the second half with renewed energy, tying up the game after just five minutes and taking the lead one possession later.

The third quarter was one of the best the Lady Lions have played all season. They outscored Rutgers 24-15 and were down just one point entering the final quarter.

The blue and white suffered yet another injury in the fourth quarter, as transfer forward Johnasia Cash rolled her ankle and did not return for the rest of the game.

Ultimately, the Lady Lions were unable to convert on the offensive end when they needed to and failed to complete their second half comeback.

Penn State’s stars find legs in second half

The first half was one to forget for Penn State as a team, but the blue and white got little help from its stars on the offensive end on the floor.

Sophomore Makenna Marisa and transfer Johnasia Cash have led the way on offense for Penn State this season, both averaging over 14 points per game this season.

Against Rutgers, the pair combined for just five points in the first half, shooting a collective 2-for-10.

The second half was an entirely different story for Cash and Marisa. In the first five minutes alone, the two combined for nine points and helped lead their team back from a 10-point deficit.

Cash ended the game with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Marisa put up 12 points and three steals.

Turnovers plague Lady Lions

The Lady Lions struggled with ball security and decision making to start off the season, but have made significant strides as of late in improving their turnover margin.

Penn State now sits around league average in the statistic, but had serious problems handling the Scarlet Knights’ intense on-ball defense.

In the first half alone, the Lady Lions turned the ball over 12 times, which led to 11 points off turnovers for Rutgers.

Turnovers were one of the main reasons why Penn State faced a down double-digit deficit at the half, but were also one of the reasons why it was able to get back into the game.

In the second half, the Lady Lions turned the ball over just five times, a major improvement over their first half struggles.

Hagans drives comeback

Similar to Cash and Marisa, sophomore guard Shay Hagans struggled in the first half and finished with just two points.

Hagans, however, was one of the key factors that drove the Lady Lions’ second half comeback.

The Virginia native’s energy spread to the rest of Penn State’s team and saw the team improve its play on both offense and defense, driving the Lady Lions’ second half surge.

Hagans dropped 13 points in the second half on perfect shooting, while also contributing three rebounds and an assist.

