During its second game against Rutgers this season, Penn State couldn’t hold onto a late lead.

A rough final quarter of play from the Lady Lions propelled the Scarlet Knights to a close 71-62 victory.

Things didn’t start out as expected for the blue and white, as it was a defensive battle during the first period that ended with the Lady Lions down 21-16.

Once the second quarter started, though, the Lady Lions were able to control the game and only held the Scarlet Knights to nine points during the 10-minute timeframe.

Penn State held a 34-30 lead at the halftime break with redshirt freshman guard Leilani Kapinus leading the way with 10 points for the Lady Lions.

The third quarter was a back-and-forth one, as Penn State only led 15-13 during that time and when the dust settled it was the Lady Lions who entered the final quarter with a six-point lead.

That lead quickly evaporated, as the Lady Lions’ offense struggled, leading to a Rutgers comeback and eventual victory.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Losing streak continues

Penn State had come into Piscataway having lost seven straight contests with only two of those games being by one possession.

The last win for the Lady Lions came back on Jan. 20 on the road against Northwestern in a 63-59 win.

Junior guard Makenna Marisa led both sides with 20 points during that win.

Marisa wouldn’t end as the leading scorer on Sunday, though, as Kapinus led the way with 23 points which still wouldn’t be enough in this one.

Rough Rutgers stretch

Penn State has struggled against some Big Ten teams more than others.

For the Lady Lions, a big challenge has been defeating the Scarlet Knights on a consistent basis.

Dating all the way back to 2015, the Lady Lions have only beaten the Scarlet Knights twice.

While Penn State did beat Rutgers earlier this season, it couldn’t replicate that success on Sunday.

Big day for Kapinus

It’s safe to say that Leilani Kapinus had arguably one of the best games of her Penn State career against Rutgers.

Kapinus set a new career high in points with 23, while also setting a career high in rebounds with 12, making it her first career double-double.

While it’s normally Marisa leading the Penn State offense, that wasn’t the case on Sunday as Kapinus led the Lady Lions in a close loss.

