Penn State women's basketball struggles defensively, falls to Boston College for 3rd straight loss

Penn State continued its streak of road games on Thursday with a loss in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against Boston College.

The Lady Lions were unable to ride the momentum they gained from late in the second quarter and dropped their third game in a row in the 86-69 defeat.

Following a slow start to the game for both sides, it was the Eagles who jumped out to a lead following the first quarter as the Lady Lions first 3-pointer didn’t come until there was less than four minutes to go in the first quarter when Kelly Jekot made one coming off the bench.

Boston College took a 20-14 lead after the first ten minutes with the Lady Lions leading scorer in Ali Brigham only having four points to open up the night.

The Penn State offense didn’t start to pick things up until late in the second quarter as a 7-0 Lady Lions' run helped cut the Boston College lead to 37-32 with both sides headed to the locker rooms.

Once the second half started, things continued to get worse for the Lady Lions as the Eagles played their best basketball in the third quarter.

By the end of it, the Eagles had taken a commanding 66-48 lead over the Lady Lions with Boston College scoring 29 points compared to Penn State’s 16.

A 7-0 run from Boston College early in the fourth quarter kept the pounding coming as the Eagles would cruise to a 86-69 victory over the Lady Lions.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s loss on Thursday.

Anna Camden comes off bench again

The Lady Lions decided to stick with having the junior forward coming off the bench for the second straight game.

Camden last cracked the starting five during the Lady Lions 93-59 loss against No. 13 Iowa State.

Coach Carolyn Kieger decided to remove Camden from the starting five the next day against Kent State, but she picked up 10 points and two rebounds in the loss off the bench.

In Thursday’s loss, Camden was held scoreless in 17 minutes of gametime.

Rebounding an issue for Penn State

The decision to only have one forward in the starting lineup may have come back to bite Penn State during the loss.

Boston College was able to out-rebound the Lady Lions by a wide margin as the team's leading rebounder, Leilani Kapinus, only finished with six in the game.

Overall, the Eagles won the crucial rebounding battle 43-33.

Ali Brigham bounces back

Brigham ended the Gulf Coast Showcase with just two points and three rebounds during the Lady Lions loss against Kent State.

The sophomore forward bounced back quickly, though, in Thursday’s loss as she scored 10 points in the first half alone, keeping the Lady Lions in the contest.

Overall, Brigham ended the game with 18 points as she picked up her fifth double-digit scoring performance on the season in just eight games.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women's basketball drops finale of Gulf Coast Showcase at hands of Kent State During the final game of the Gulf Coast Showcase for Penn State, not much seemed to go its w…