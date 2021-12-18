Penn State women's basketball staves off late comeback attempt to top Duquesne

In Penn State’s first game in almost a week, the Lady Lions two-game winning streak was extended on Saturday against Duquesne.

The matchup remained close almost the entire game but the Lady Lions were able to do just enough late in the game to come away with the 68-60 win.

During the teams’ first meeting since 2018, it was the Dukes who took an early lead although both offenses started out strong.

While junior guard Makenna Marisa led both sides with eight points during the first 10 minutes of the game, the Dukes held a 18-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Marisa stayed hot in the second quarter, as both she and sophomore forward Ali Brigham were able to get into double digits, propelling the Lady Lions to a 36-34 lead at halftime.

Penn State extended its lead in the third quarter as Marisa had arguably her best quarter thus far and the Lady Lions caught fire from beyond the arc.

With just 10 minutes to go in the game, the Lady Lions made it a 59-49 Penn State lead.

Despite a slow start in the fourth quarter, which even saw the Dukes tie the game, the Lady Lions hung on for the victory.

Here are a few key takeaways from Penn State’s win over Duquesne.

Strong day for Marisa

The junior guard used a strong start to the second half to help have one of the best scoring games of her career.

During the Penn State win, Marisa finished with 33 points, which was enough to surpass her previous career high of 30 points which she recorded earlier in the season against Delaware State.

Like she has all season, Marisa provided a huge spark in the scoring department as she led the blue and white to a victory on the road.

Potential final non-conference contest

With the recent announcement that Wednesday’s game against Towson was canceled due to coronavirus complications, Sunday’s win could mark the end of the Lady Lions non-conference slate.

Penn State finished 6-4 against non-conference opponents this season.

There is still hope for one more conference game as the Lady Lions actively search for a replacement home game.

First road win

The Lady Lions picked up a win in a neutral site earlier this year in the Gulf Coast Showcase against St. John’s but still continued to struggle in traditional road games until Sunday.

Penn State had only lost one of its previous three road games by single digits in a three-point loss against Clemson back in late November.

Since then, blowout road losses to both Boston College and Indiana dropped the Lady Lions road record to 0-3 prior to this matchup.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE