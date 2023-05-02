On Tuesday, the Nittany Lions picked up their fourth transfer in sophomore Jayla Oden. Oden played two seasons with Illinois before entering the transfer portal.

During her freshman year, Oden played a ton of minutes, recording five starts and serving as one of the first players off the bench, with games where she played up to 25-plus minutes. Oden finished the season averaging six points per game and recorded 55 assists.

The Baltimore native was a 3-star recruit out of high school and received the minutes she was expecting when she got to campus, however her sophomore campaign took a bit of a turn. She was the No. 6 player in the state of Maryland in the 2021 recruiting class and was one of the Fighting Illini’s biggest commits in recent years.

Oden’s sophomore year was not the same story as when she started. She played in all but two nonconference games in the first half of the season.Her time on the court started to dwindle down to single digits, and she started only two games in Big Ten play and contributed in just four of those contests.

She finished the season averaging 4.5 points per game and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Oden is the fourth transfer for coach Carolyn Keiger and Penn State. She joins Taylor Valladay from Virginia, Grace Hall from LSU and Drexel’s Kylie Lavelle as players transferring into Happy Valley.

