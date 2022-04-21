WBB 2/27/22 Lion

The Nittany Lion leads the Penn State Women's Basketball team to the court for their game against Minnesota on Sunday Feb. 27, 2022 in the Bryce Jordan Center.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State added some fire power via the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Losing guard Maddie Burke to Villanova on Tuesday, Temple junior forward Alexa Williamson took to Instagram to announce she's making a move to Happy Valley.

For the Owls, the Houston, Pennsylvania, native averaged 8.2 points and five rebounds per game, shooting an efficient 44.3% from the field in the 2021-22 season.

She has one more year of eligibility after playing at Temple for four years.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags