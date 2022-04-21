Penn State added some fire power via the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Losing guard Maddie Burke to Villanova on Tuesday, Temple junior forward Alexa Williamson took to Instagram to announce she's making a move to Happy Valley.

For the Owls, the Houston, Pennsylvania, native averaged 8.2 points and five rebounds per game, shooting an efficient 44.3% from the field in the 2021-22 season.

She has one more year of eligibility after playing at Temple for four years.

