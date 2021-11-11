Penn State women's basketball romps Rider for 2nd win of the season

In its second contest of the season, Penn State took a commanding win against Rider in the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday.

After allowing the Broncs to lead by a point for 30 seconds in the first quarter, the Lady Lions remained in possession of the lead for the rest of the night in a 83-69 victory.

Early on in the game, Penn State shot lights out, connecting on four 3-pointers in the first quarter alone.

The hot streak cooled down a bit, as the blue and white didn’t score until three minutes into the second quarter.

However, the lead opened back up again before halftime, as the Lady Lions were up 44-27.

Backed by their efficiency in transition, the Lady Lions continued its run in the second half to build on a 17-point lead.

Opening the half, the Broncs went on a hot streak of their own, going on a 10-0 run for nearly two minutes.

Rider gave the Lady Lions a run for their money in the second half, fighting back to make it a five-point game going into the final quarter of play.

Penn State led 59-54 heading into the fourth quarter, as it tried to close out the win against the Broncs.

The Lady Lions scored in the first 20 seconds of play in the fourth quarter, as Niya Beverley drained a 3-point shot to open up the scoring, and the home team didn’t look back, eventually winning 83-69.

Early season success

The Lady Lions continue a streak of dominance to start their season.

For the fifth consecutive year, Penn State women’s basketball remained perfect in its first two games to start the season.

This streak only extends back to the 2016-17 season, when Drexel rolled through Penn State 83-60 in the second match of that year.

Kapinus exits game

Late in the third quarter, guard Leilani Kapinus exited the game with a shoulder injury.

After securing a steal, Kapinus injured her shoulder trying to advance the ball down the court.

The redshirt freshman put up four points, eight rebounds and three assists before heading to the locker room to be examined.

Kapinus later returned to the sideline with a sling on her right shoulder, but the redshirt freshman role player did not re-enter the game.

Beverley, Brigham run the show

For the second game in a row, sophomore forward Ali Brigham showcased her dominance in the paint.

Brigham went straight back to work against Rider racking up 23 points, six rebounds and six assists on Thursday.

While Beverley was one point shy of a career-high, yet she put up a strong showing tallying 20 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Brigham and Beverely are looking to be a promising duo for the Lady Lions, as they continue their stretch down the season.

