Penn State filled out the final pieces of its nonconference schedule Thursday.

The Nittany Lions will take on Toledo and Fresno State in the Daytona Beach Invitational. The blue and white previously announced its participation in the event but had not released its opponents.

Toledo went 29-6 season last year, losing in the fourth round of the WNIT to end its season, while Fresno State finished the year with an 11-18 record.

The Nittany Lions will have a nice Thanksgiving break if they're able to beat both teams down at the beach.

