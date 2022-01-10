Thursday's matchup featuring the Penn State Lady Lions and the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines was pushed back an hour Monday.

The game will be pushed back from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday as it was selected to be shown on the Big Ten Network.

This will be the third time a Lady Lions game will be shown on Big Ten Network with the other two times also being games against ranked conference opponents.

The matchup will be the first of two straight games at the Bryce Jordan Center for the blue and white in a four-day span.

MORE BASKETBAL COVERAGE

