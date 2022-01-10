Members of Penn State women's basketball team sing alma mater after victory over Youngstown State

Members of the Penn State women's basketball team sing the alma mater following their victory over Youngstown State on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Penguins 78-58.

 Jeremiah Hassel

After initially postponing the matchup for a coronavirus outbreak, Penn State rescheduled its matchup with Iowa on Monday.

The Lady Lions will take on the Hawkeyes in the Bryce Jordan Center on Jan. 25 with tipoff at 7 p.m.

The match was initially slated for Dec. 30, but the blue and white reported positive coronavirus tests within the program only three days ahead of the game.

Penn State's next contest will be on its home floor against Michigan on Thursday at 7 p.m.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags