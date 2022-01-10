After initially postponing the matchup for a coronavirus outbreak, Penn State rescheduled its matchup with Iowa on Monday.

The Lady Lions will take on the Hawkeyes in the Bryce Jordan Center on Jan. 25 with tipoff at 7 p.m.

Schedule Update!Our home game vs. Iowa has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 25 at 7 p.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center!➡️https://t.co/rGKZp4ivGg#UnleashThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/JZfoL2FU6X — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) January 10, 2022

The match was initially slated for Dec. 30, but the blue and white reported positive coronavirus tests within the program only three days ahead of the game.

Penn State's next contest will be on its home floor against Michigan on Thursday at 7 p.m.

