Penn State women's basketball rally past Youngstown State for 5th consecutive home win

Penn State responded to its tough stretch with a winning streak of its own Sunday.

The blue and white defeated Youngstown state at the Bryce Jordan Center by a score of 78-58 for a second win on the bounce

After falling to an early 12-point deficit, the Lady Lions went on a 12-2 run to end the first, cutting the Penguins lead to just two points entering the second quarter.

A 3-pointer from junior forward Anna Camden just a little over a minute into the second quarter would give Penn State its first lead of the day.

From that point on, the Lady Lions never looked back.

The drastic momentum shift that occurred about halfway through the first quarter endured for the remainder of the contest.

Getting out to such a quick and large lead, then losing it almost just as quickly seemed to take a mental toll on Youngstown State.

The Penguins went from running a crisp and smart offense to rushing shots and turning the ball over.

Although Youngstown State kept themselves within striking distance, they never really had the game close enough to win in the 2nd half, as the Lady Lions maintained at least a 10-point lead for much of the contest.

A 7-0 run by the Penguins late in the third quarter got the Penn State lead under 10. However, a layup from sophomore guard Maddie Burke in the final seconds of the quarter pushed the blue and white’s lead back to double-digits.

The Lady Lions would go on to put the game on ice in the fourth quarter, gaining a 24 point lead at one point, their largest of the night.

Rally time

Penn State looked somewhat lost in the opening minutes of the match as it quickly fell to a 7-0 deficit.

That opposition’s lead ballooned to a 14-2 deficit before the team kicked things into gear.

Whether something was said in the team huddle or the squad figured things out on its own — it worked.

The Lady Lions came back in a hurry, and by the time the first quarter was over, the game was once again close and competitive.

It didn’t remain that way for long as Penn State outscored Youngstown State 22-7 in the second quarter, gaining a 13-point lead entering halftime that it wouldn’t give back for the rest of the game.

Offensive return

In its most recent game, Penn State scored just 52 points in a win over Rutgers.

Before that, the team scored 40 in a blowout loss against top ranked Indiana.

The offense had a slight bounce back performance today, scoring 78 points on 48.5% shooting from the field.

It was the first time the blue and white scored over 75 points since its win over St. John’s on Nov. 26.

Certainly it was no 120-point clinic like the team put on against Delaware State, but that game was simply an anomaly.

While the offense is likely still not up to coach Carolyn Kieger’s standards, the team showed massive improvement in its Sunday victory compared to its past two outings.

Fundamentals, fundamentals

Overall, it was a fundamental, team victory for Penn State.

No single offensive statline stood out amongst the group, as the Lady Lions received contributions up and down the lineup from multiple players.

The team scored 52 points in the paint, a key indicator of an offense running smoothly and efficiently.

Additionally, the team’s defense was top notch. The Lady Lions held Youngstown State to just 58 points on 27.9% shooting from the floor.

The Penn State defense also forced 14 turnovers, including 9 steals, while blocking 10 shots.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE