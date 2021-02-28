Once again, Penn State was on the wrong end of a Big Ten matchup Sunday.

Penn State’s 60-55 loss to Rutgers marked its fifth loss in its last six outings, all against Big Ten opponents.

The first half for the Lady Lions was a tale of two sides of the court.

The blue and white put together a strong defense and, inversely, an underwhelming performance for the offense.

With Penn State scoring nine points or fewer in each of the first two quarters, Rutgers headed into the half with a 10-point lead — even though the Scarlet Knights scored just 27 points of their own in the half.

Coming out of the locker room, coach Carolyn Kieger rallied the blue and white to a 24-point quarter to cut the 10-point deficit into a mere one-point game heading into the final quarter.

“Obviously, I was very pleased with our third quarter there, we showed a lot of fight, a lot of character,” Kieger said. “That second half, we had 11 assists to five turnovers, and obviously the first half was a different story.”

Kieger’s squad did outscore the Scarlet Knights 38-33 in the second half, but it turned out to be too little too late.

Senior forward Johnasia Cash notched her 10th double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds. An ankle injury in the fourth quarter, however, kept her from finishing the game.

Kieger provided an update on her star player following the loss.

“We’ll assess that in the next couple of days,” Kieger said. “She just rolled her ankle. I think she’ll be OK, we’ve got to make sure we assess that later — I’m not sure at this time.”

The potential absence of Cash will be something the Lady Lions will surely miss on both sides of the ball.

It’s going to be a quick turnaround for the Lady Lions as they head to New Jersey in less than 48 hours to face the Scarlet Knights in a rematch.

In anticipation of this rematch, Kieger has stressed upon some things that she would like to see from her Lady Lions.

One of those points was continued effort on the defensive side of the ball.

“I thought our defensive effort was great,” Kieger said. “We held two of the best scorers in the league way below their average.”

In fact, Penn State held Rutgers 18.1 points below its season average. However, it’s ultimately going to come down to executing on both sides of the ball to turn around and pick up a win in the rematch.

“We’ve really got to fix our offensive mindset and look for ways to share the basketball more,” Kieger said. “It’s going to be tough to win a game when we shoot 36%.”

The Lady Lions head to New Brunswick, New Jersey, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for a rematch against the No. 25 ranked Scarlet Knights.

