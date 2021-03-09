Even though its regular season has seen Penn State fall toward the bottom of the Big Ten, the blue and white will look for a postseason push Wednesday.

The Lady Lions will first compete in the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday, when they’re slated to take on Michigan State.

The No. 10 seed, Penn State will start play in the second round with a potential four-game slate toward the conference crown.

Here are the Collegian’s predictions for this week’s Big Ten Tournament.

Tanyon Loose

Who’s going to win the tournament?

Mayland: The Terrapins have been on a roll lately, winning their last 10 games and jumping all the way up the AP Poll to the No. 7 spot.

Maryland boasts one of the best offenses in collegiate history, averaging over 91 points per game. The Terrapins are able to put up those points using a balanced attack with six different players averaging in double figures.

Led by Brenda Frese, Maryland also has an experienced coaching staff that knows what it takes to win in March. It will be sure to have the Terrapins ready to play when the games really start to matter.

Maryland has been in a number of close games this season against the top teams in the conference, but have come through when it matters despite having a team that is mostly led by sophomore stars.

What sets the Terrapins apart from the rest of their competition is the team's lack of a true weakness.

Maryland sits inside the top five in every major statistical category in the Big Ten except scoring defense and field goal percentage defense, where it ranks inside the top seven.

What’s Penn State’s outlook?

The Lady Lions have a tough, but winnable, opening matchup with a Michigan State team that defeated them by 13 at the Bryce Jordan Center earlier in the season.

The Spartans are a similar team to Penn State in that they have beaten the teams below them in the standings consistently, but have failed to pull off a win over any ranked teams this season.

Suzy Merchant’s squad is a fundamentally sound team that plays good defense, turns the ball over at a below-average rate and hits its free throws.

If the Lady Lions are to pull off the win, they too will have to minimize mistakes and execute on both sides of the ball to upset the higher seeded Spartans.

Should Penn State win the game, it will square off against an Indiana team that hammered the Lady Lions by over 20 points in both their matchups this season. Such a result is likely to happen again should the two teams meet for a third time.

Surprise team that could make a semifinals appearance?

Iowa: The Hawkeyes can score with any team in the country.

Led by freshman phenom Caitlin Clark and her conference leading 27.4 points per game, Iowa puts up over 87 points per game.

Clark’s play alone is good enough to keep the Hawkeyes in any game, but it also doesn’t hurt that Iowa also has another first team All-Big Ten player in forward Monika Czinano.

To get into the semifinals, Iowa will need to get past the top defensive team in the league, Rutgers, in a battle of strength vs strength.

The two teams played each other early in the season in a game the Hawkeyes won by six behind 28 points from Clark.

Iowa’s ability to defend is ultimately what will likely end up determining the result of the game, as no defense has been able to slow them down all season, a fact that head coach Lisa Bluder is sure to be preaching to her team in her 21st season as head coach.

Shyam Ramachandran

Who’s going to win the tournament?

Maryland: The Terrapins are not only atop the Big Ten, but are also the hottest team coming into the tournament with a 10-game win streak.

It all starts with coaching, and Maryland has a pretty good one in Brenda Frese, who just won her fourth Big Ten Coach of the Year honor.

Meanwhile on the floor, Maryland has the No. 1 scoring offense (91.3 points per game) in the nation despite coming into this season with five newcomers and five sophomores.

The Terrapins are going to cause matchup nightmares thanks to their dynamic duo of reigning freshman of the year Ashley Owusu and 6-foot-3 teammate Diamond Miller. The two of them average 18.7 and 17.5 points per game, respectively.

It would be surprising to see any other team upset Maryland as the school seeks its third title in four years.

What’s Penn State’s outlook?

Although Penn State finds itself in a tough second-round game against the Spartans, it remains winnable.

It’s been about a month since these two Big Ten squads last saw each other, which resulted in a 13-point victory for Michigan State.

Since then, the Lady Lions have won only one game, which was a 69-67 victory over then-No. 15 Ohio State on Feb. 24.

However, if Penn State can avoid sloppy play and come together for four quarters of play, it’s tough to see why this squad won’t move on.

It will require a game with few turnovers and efficient shooting from the floor for the Lady Lions to come out on top. They have shot a mere 36% from the field in their last two games, both losses by an average margin of 22.5 points.

Should Penn State move on, it will face the Indiana Hoosiers, a team it lost to twice this season by an average of 23 points in each defeat.

Surprise team that could make a semifinals appearance?

Michigan: Although the Wolverines are the No. 4 seed, they have only played in 13 conference games compared to the usual 18 games on each Big Ten team’s schedule.

However, Michigan is no stranger to the semifinals as it will look to advance past the quarterfinals for the third consecutive season.

All the attention is on Naz Hillmon, the Big Ten Player of the Year. The Wolverines’ leader is averaging a double-double with 25.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

But Hillmon does most of her work down low as she shys away from shots beyond the arc (0-for-1 on 3-pointers through nearly three seasons) and shoots an efficient 65% from the field.

Although Hillmon may seem like a one-woman army, Nebraska transfer Leigha Brown has provided a perfect compliment to Hillmon’s play. Brown averages 17.4 PPG while shooting nearly 52% from the field.

Brown will certainly need to stay consistent and help Hillmon out in order for the Wolverines to make a deep run. Despite losing three of its last five games, Michigan could face off against Northwestern, Wisconsin or Illinois — all three teams the Wolverines have beat this season.

Alexis Yoder

Who’s going to win the tournament?

Maryland: One of the most well-balanced teams in the country, Maryland possesses weapons all over the floor.

Six different Terrapins average double figures in points, contributing to an average total of 91 points per game that makes it difficult for any team to outscore them.

Maryland’s margin of victory has been 20 points or more on 12 occasions, and it will be riding a 10-game win streak into its first Big Ten Tournament game.

However, the Terrapins’ defense has been less than stellar, surrendering an average of 70.3 points per game to their opponents.

Other teams haven’t figured out a way to outscore Maryland while also shutting down every one of its offensive weapons.

The Terrapins hold too much offensive firepower for any team in the Big Ten to control.

What’s Penn State’s outlook?

Penn State finds itself in a second-round game against Michigan State, a team it fell to by 13 points in the regular season.

In order for the Lady Lions to pull off the upset against the Spartans, they must play strong and composed basketball for all 40 minutes, something coach Carolyn Kieger has harped on all season long.

While the team has only played one solid half for most of its games, it’s shown the ability to stay composed down the stretch, Such was the case in an upset win over No. 15 Ohio State.

Nevertheless, Penn State has an excellent chance at defeating Michigan State if its key players step up on both ends of the floor for the full game.

Should the Lady Lions beat the Spartans, they’d face a tall task in the quarterfinals in Indiana, a team they fell to twice by over 20 points in the regular season.

If Penn State plays the way it did against the Buckeyes, it may just make a run in the Big Ten tournament.

Surprise team that could make a semifinals appearance?

Northwestern: The Wildcats possess a potent backcourt attack, which has been enough to give them a winning record in the Big Ten.

Veronica Burton and Sydney Wood rank one and three respectively in the Big Ten for steals per game, and the team ranks second in the conference for steals per game.

The Wildcats certainly bring enough energy on the defensive end to force teams into turnovers while also cashing in in transition.

No. 5 seeded Northwestern is slated to face the winner of the first round game between No. 12 Illinois and No. 13 Wisconsin, a pair of teams the Wildcats defeated two times each in the regular season.

Should the Wildcats win their game, they’d face Michigan in the quarterfinals, a team they lost to twice in the regular season.

But with Michigan still yet to find its stride after a pause due to coronavirus concerns, the Wildcats have a great chance to knock off the Wolverines and punch their ticket to the semifinals.

