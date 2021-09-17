Penn State added a major commit from the class of 2022 late Friday night.

Four-star senior Shay Ciezki announced her decision to play for coach Carolyn Kieger and the Nittany Lions via Twitter.

Ciezki is the No. 40 overall prospect and No. 10 point guard in the class of 2022, according to ESPN.

The New York resident attends St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster, New York.

