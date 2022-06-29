BYU announced that it is hiring Penn State assistant Aaron Kallhoff.
Kallhoff will serve as an assistant for the Cougars. The experienced coach served as an assistant for the blue and white last season, his only year with the program.
Welcome Aaron to the team! 🤙Read more here: https://t.co/unhnvOiXKk pic.twitter.com/bFE7ijJij7— BYU Women's Hoops (@byuwbb) June 28, 2022
This upcoming season will mark Kallhoff’s 19th year coaching at the collegiate level.
Kallhoff also spent time as an assistant with LSU, TCU and Arkansas State.
