After an illustrious collegiate career, Penn State's Kelly Mazzante will be enshrined among the greatest Pennsylvania athletes of all time.

Mazzante is one of 11 new inductees to the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

Her No. 13 jersey was retired by the Lady Lions, and she is the Big Ten's third all-time leading scorer with 2,919 points.

The former star shooting guard still holds program records for points in a season, points in a game, career field goals made and career three-point field goals made.

Over her career, Mazzante captured two Big Ten titles and led her team as far as the Elite Eight.

The ceremony will take place on Oct. 30, at a banquet in Reading, Pennsylvania.

