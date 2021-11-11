Penn State women's basketball legend Kahadeejah Herbert dies, team to honor at Thursday's game

Penn State women's basketball anounced on Thursday it will honor Kahadeejah Herbert, a former Lady Lion who died last week at age 58.

We are saddened to learn that Lady Lion great Kahadeejah Herbert has passed away at the age of 58. Herbert was the first Penn State player to reach 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.We will honor her before tonight's game.➡️https://t.co/cw9EnZsaM4 pic.twitter.com/slnUmcAdhL — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) November 11, 2021

Herbert played for the Lady Lions from 1981-85 and became the first player in program history to record 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Penn State plans to honor her ahead of Thursday's game against Rider.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women's basketball debuts new defense in dominant showing against Long Island Penn State earned its first win of the season in its opener against Long Island at the Bryce…