Penn State women's basketball legend Kahadeejah Herbert dies, team to honor at Thursday's game

Penn State women's basketball anounced on Thursday it will honor Kahadeejah Herbert, a former Lady Lion who died last week at age 58.

Herbert played for the Lady Lions from 1981-85 and became the first player in program history to record 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Penn State plans to honor her ahead of Thursday's game against Rider.

